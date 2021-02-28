Skewering the savagery of real estate agents who'll do anything to seal the deal, this play has real bite

Australia is, infamously, a land as into real estate as it is avocados. So much so that even the whole planet-altering chaos of last year barely dented the housing bubble here. It’s as good a time as any, then, to revisit the cut-throat thrills of celebrated David Mamet play Glengarry Glen Ross.

Presented by New Theatre, the play takes a satirical stab at the backbiting intrigue of a gang of power hungry real estate agents who will do anything to win. Think bribery, burglary and all-round thuggery for that all-important sale and their pound of commission. “The mantra is simple: Close the deal and you’ve won a Cadillac; blow the lead and you’re f****d.”

It’s like the very best Shakespearean intrigue. Mamet hails from the same school as Death of a Salesman playwright Arthur Miller. Debunking the myth of the American Dream, what he has to say has just as much resonance down under. While the original Olivier Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning run in 1983 featured an all-male cast, New Theatre artistic director Louise Fischer has shaken things up a bit, with a case featuring Caroline Levien, Hannah Raven and Meg Shooter alongside Adrian Adam, Ben Brock, Oliver Burton, Mark Langham, Andrew Simpson.

“I wanted to revisit this classic through a new prism,” Fischer says, adding, “What’s been fascinating to explore are the underlying fears, insecurities and desires of the characters, which are very real and recognisable.”

