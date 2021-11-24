‘RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under’ stars Art Simone and Etcetera Etcetera are hitting the road on a national tour

What do we have here, eh? A couple of showgirls? You bet your bottom dollarydoo! After breaking out on the first Antipodean season of the reality television juggernaut RuPaul’s Drag Race, two of Down Under’s biggest drag superstars are hitting the road on their own 19 stop Priscilla, Queen of the Desert-inspired travelling show.

Come along for the ride as Sydney’s own glamour bug Etcetera Etcetera and the fabulous Victorian chameleon Art Simone break the fourth wall and perform side-splitting numbers about their misadventures in drag and on screen in a slew of metro and regional venues in every corner of this great southern land in 2022. With all the drama of your favourite soap opera and the glamour of a late night infomercial, Art and Etcetera will give you backstage access to your favourite television shows – live and uncut.

“It’s always been a dream of mine to tour Australia – all the way from woop woop to the red centre – and share my love of drag. To be able to do this and also create safe and inclusive spaces for all, makes it a deadset bucket-list moment. I’m stoked!” says Art Simone.

In addition to the live show and a meet and greet ($55-93.50), the duo is also conducting intimate Backstage Beauty School workshops ($82.50) in a selection of towns on the tour. This is a unique opportunity to watch two industry legends transform from drab to fab while sharing their top-secret makeup tips and tricks. Workshop attendees will also score a free gift bag from NYX Professional Makeup. Spots are strictly limited though, so be sure to secure yours quicksmart.

Etcetera Etcetera says: “For a lot of trans and gender diverse people, makeup is a tool to face the adversity of day-to-day life. In our series of workshops, we want to give a safe space for everyday Australians to discover how to express their inner beauty and have the confidence to be exactly who they are inside.”

Luckily for anyone who could use some help with slapping their face on, Sydney is one of the towns to score one of these Drag 101 workshops, to take place before the hometown gig at Universal Nightclub on Oxford Street on June 17. Find out about all the stops and grab your tickets here.

