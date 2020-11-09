A modern tragedy from the brilliant mind of Balnaves Fellow and Palawa man Nathan Maynard

Palawa man Nathan Maynard was named as Belvoir St’s 2019 Balnaves Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Fellow and set to work on a modern tragedy set in his home state of Lutrawita/Tasmania. Now Belvoir audiences will get to see the fruits of that collaboration when At What Cost? debuts on August 7, 2021.

Directed by Isaac Drandic, the play centres on a young father and First Nations man, Dan, who’s focused on doing right by his family while also living up to his responsibilities to the land and his community. But he finds himself irked by others claiming to be Palawa that he hasn’t heard of before, and who haven’t done the work locally. The button-pushing play asks “Are they legit? Or are they ‘tick-a-box’? Who decides? And how?”

With the play described as “A trip for old mob and new back into a knotty past,” Belvoir’s artistic director Eamon Flack says it’s a remarkable work that reminds him a little of British-Irish playwright Martin McDonagh. “It’s damn fine. It’s almost impossible to write a true tragedy nowadays, and Nathan’s done it. It gets at human foibles, and a very vexed question for Indigenous Australia. There’s no one answer, and Nathan's written with great conviction about that.”