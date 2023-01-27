Time Out says

If you can see paradise by the dashboard light, then you’ll be furiously flapping to get your hands on tickets to Bat Out of Hell, the arena rock musical featuring the greatest hits of Meat Loaf (and the guy who wrote and composed them all, Jim Steinman). After successful seasons in the States, the UK and Europe, the 2023 Aussie tour kicks off with a special one-night-only performance at Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena on January 27 before revving up to hit the road and play dates in Perth, Adelaide, Melbourne and Brisbane.

As you’d expect, the show rocks out with arena spectacular takes on award-winning rock ballads from the Bat Out of Hell albums, including ‘You Took the Words Right Out of My Mouth (Hot Summer Night)’, ‘Bat Out of Hell’, ‘I’d Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That)’ and ‘Two Out of Three Ain’t Bad’, as well as two previously unreleased songs, ‘What Part of My Body Hurts the Most’ and ‘Not Allowed to Love’.

It’s not all guitar riffs and belters though, there is a story to it. And it goes: as the rebellious Lost boys and girls flee into the tunnels below the city from its treacherous ruler, Falco, his teenage daughter Raven locks eyes with the fearless leader of the Lost, the immortal Strat. The immensity of their love-at-first-sight-obsessions threaten to destroy both of their families.

It’s giving us the same kind of energy as We Will Rock You, so if you enjoyed that musical, you’re likely to have a good night with this. If you found it to be a shallow and cynical repackaging of Queen’s greatest hits, maybe you’ll feel the same about Bat Out of Hell.

With his powerful, wide-ranging voice and rock bravado, Meat Loaf joined the ranks of the world’s best-selling artists in his lifetime. He was the kind of guy who’d show up randomly in movies – like in his iconic role as Eddie in The Rocky Horror Picture Show, or as the bus driver in Spice World. Towards the end of his career, he proved that he would do anything for love, but he won’t do that (that, being keeping his opinions to himself about global warming being made up, or his stance against Covid-19 precautions, or his early support for Donald Trump’s presidency). Yikes. His songs still pop off at karaoke, though.

This tour is dedicated to the memory of Jim Steinman, who passed away in April 2021, and Meat Loaf, who passed away in January 2022.

Bat Out of Hell - The Rock Musical is performing one-night-only at Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney Olympic Park, on January 27, 2023. Get your tickets here.

