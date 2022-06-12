Sydney
Timeout

Becoming Eliza

  • Theatre, Musicals
  • Sydney Opera House, Sydney
Anna O'Byrne for Becoming Eliza
Photograph: Sydney Opera House/Daniel Boud
Time Out says

Aussie musical theatre star Anna O’Byrne presents an intimate tribute to Julie Andrews and the enduring Eliza Doolittle

You would be hard pressed to find a person alive who isn’t enamoured with stage and screen superstar Dame Julie Andrews, she is the very picture of poise and grace. Australian-grown international star and soprano Anna O’Byrne scored the role of a lifetime when she was cast as Eliza Doolittle in the Australian 60th anniversary production of My Fair Lady in 2016, a role originated by Andrews. And to add that, the Dame herself was in the director’s chair!

O’Byrne will reveal the story of working with her idol and perform Andrews’ iconic songs in the world premiere of Becoming Eliza at the Sydney Opera House. In this new Australian concert evening, audiences will be transported to the set of Opera Australia’s 2016 production of My Fair Lady.

O’Byrne reveals an intimate story about overcoming her fears and stepping into an icon’s shoes in this heartfelt celebration of Eliza Doolittle’s enduring legacy. It leaps to life with songs from Julie Andrews’ extensive repertoire including ‘Wouldn’t It Be Loverly’ and ‘My Favourite Things’, spanning Mary Poppins to The Sound of Music and Camelot.

"Being directed by Dame Julie Andrews in the iconic role she made famous was an experience beyond anything I could have dreamed. Julie showed me such warmth, wisdom, wit, and above all, generosity of spirit. It is a little of this spirit which I hope to share with the audiences of Becoming Eliza," she says. 

Becoming Eliza plays at Sydney Opera House from June 9 to 12. 

Want more? Check out the best shows to see in Sydney this month.

Alannah Maher
Written by
Alannah Maher

Details

Event website:
www.sydneyoperahouse.com/events/whats-on/cabaret/2022/becoming-eliza.html
Address:
Sydney Opera House
Bennelong Point
Sydney
2000
Contact:
www.sydneyoperahouse.com
02 9250 7111
Price:
$49-$75
Opening hours:
Box office: Mon-Sat 9am-8.30pm; Sun two hours prior to performance (in person only)

Dates and times

