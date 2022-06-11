Time Out says

Take a rollercoaster ride of grief, love, recovery and the mantras of AA with the Australian premiere of this bold play

Every day in an old church basement, Gail and the regular members of her early morning group set up for their meeting in the exact same way – Nicole makes the coffee, Gail arranges the chairs, and Ron complains. Together, the little group is forging a path towards sobriety and wellbeing – but when Gail’s estranged granddaughter reopens old wounds, Gail knows it will take more than coffee, chairs, and companionship to keep her life from falling apart.

The Seymour Centre and White Box Theatre present the Australian premiere of Adam Bock’s remarkable new play this May. This brilliant new work is a coup for the Seymour’s season program, following the smash-hit success of recent productions including Ulster American and Heroes of the Fourth Turning.

Praised by The New York Times for its expert, high-octane naturalism, Before the Meeting is a deeply realistic examination of the cost of addiction and the effort it takes to stay clean, taking audiences on a rollercoaster ride of painful personal history, of grief, love, recovery and the mantras of AA.

Before the Meeting plays from May 19 to June 11. Get your tickets here.