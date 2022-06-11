Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Before the Meeting

  • Theatre, Drama
  • Seymour Centre, Darlington
Before the Meeting - White Box Theatre
Photograph: Supplied/Danielle Lyonne
Buy ticket
Advertising

Time Out says

Take a rollercoaster ride of grief, love, recovery and the mantras of AA with the Australian premiere of this bold play

Every day in an old church basement, Gail and the regular members of her early morning group set up for their meeting in the exact same way – Nicole makes the coffee, Gail arranges the chairs, and Ron complains. Together, the little group is forging a path towards sobriety and wellbeing – but when Gail’s estranged granddaughter reopens old wounds, Gail knows it will take more than coffee, chairs, and companionship to keep her life from falling apart.

The Seymour Centre and White Box Theatre present the Australian premiere of Adam Bock’s remarkable new play this May. This brilliant new work is a coup for the Seymour’s season program, following the smash-hit success of recent productions including Ulster American and Heroes of the Fourth Turning.

Praised by The New York Times for its expert, high-octane naturalism, Before the Meeting is a deeply realistic examination of the cost of addiction and the effort it takes to stay clean, taking audiences on a rollercoaster ride of painful personal history, of grief, love, recovery and the mantras of AA.

Before the Meeting plays from May 19 to June 11. Get your tickets here.

Alannah Maher
Written by
Alannah Maher

Details

Event website:
www.seymourcentre.com/event/before-the-meeting-2022
Address:
Seymour Centre
University of Sydney
Cnr Cleveland St & City Rd
Chippendale
Sydney
2008
Contact:
www.seymourcentre.com
02 9351 7940
Price:
$33-$39
Opening hours:
Box Office: Mon-Fri 9am-5pm; Sat 11am-3pm; one hour prior to performance.

Dates and times

Buy
Show moreLoading animation
Advertising
You may also like

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.