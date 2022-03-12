Germany’s queen of kabarett is bringing a salacious spiegeltent spectacular to Sydney

Time Out Says

The Sydney Fringe Festival is upping the ante in 2022, with Germany’s biggest and boldest kabarett star coming down under to pitch a tent at the Rocks for one hell of a party.

With her infamous troupe of bombastic Bohemians in tow, European superstar Bernie Dieter is making her long anticipated Sydney debut with a month-long spiegeltent extravaganza packed with funny, dark and debaucherous entertainment popping up on the foreshore of Circular Quay and the MCA from February 15 to March 12.

Need an escape from the anxieties of the past two years? Get lost in the titillating fun under the big top at this show where no seat is safe. Take a step back in time to the dark allure of Weimar era Berlin with an award-winning performer who has been described as “an electrifying cross between Lady Gaga, Marlene Dietrich and Frank-N-Futer in sequins”. Bernie Dieter's Club Kabarett packs a provocative mix of dangerously funny original songs, gender-bending circus and fire-breathing side show soundtracked by a live, gin-soaked, Weimar-punk jazz haus band.

A world-renowned Queen of Kabarett, Dieter’s 2019 Edinburgh Festival Fringe show was the ‘Top 5 best reviewed shows’ out of over 3800, and debuted in London to eighteen five-star reviews in the same year.

