The next few months are going to be a massive with Sydney's stages dusting down and firing up the spotlights once more

When Hamilton became the first blockbuster show to raise the curtain earlier this year, after months of stages lying dormant with only ghost lights to illuminate them, it was unimaginably joyous for theatre lovers who had been starved for almost a year. And then the current lockdown kicked in and it all disappeared once more.

But the fab news is Sydneysiders have been getting vaccinated in droves, which means that cast and crew s wil be back in business very soon, though things will look a little different than the Beforetime, with restrictions still in play. Which is a small price to pay to see Broadway smashes like Come From Away and Jagged Little Pill the Musical join Lin Manuel Miranda's show. They're joined by an encore run of West End hit Six the Musical and also fresh new looks at classics in Julius Caesar and Death of a Salesman.

Read on for our guide to what's heading your way very soon.

And don't panic. There is still heaps of online entertainment to distract you too.