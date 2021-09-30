Sydney
Timeout

  1. Jason Arrow and the cast of Hamilton
    Photograph: Supplied/Daniel Boud
  2. The cast of Come From Away's Melbourne run
    Photograph: Jeff BusbyThe cast of Come From Away's Melbourne run
Here are the biggest theatre shows opening this summer

The next few months are going to be a massive with Sydney's stages dusting down and firing up the spotlights once more

Written by
Stephen A Russell
When Hamilton became the first blockbuster show to raise the curtain earlier this year, after months of stages lying dormant with only ghost lights to illuminate them, it was unimaginably joyous for theatre lovers who had been starved for almost a year. And then the current lockdown kicked in and it all disappeared once more. 

But the fab news is Sydneysiders have been getting vaccinated in droves, which means that cast and crew s wil be back in business very soon, though things will look a little different than the Beforetime, with restrictions still in play. Which is a small price to pay to see Broadway smashes like Come From Away and Jagged Little Pill the Musical join Lin Manuel Miranda's show. They're joined by an encore run of West End hit Six the Musical and also fresh new looks at classics in Julius Caesar and Death of a Salesman.

Read on for our guide to what's heading your way very soon. 

And don't panic. There is still heaps of online entertainment to distract you too

Musicals

Hamilton
Photograph: Supplied/Daniel Boud

Hamilton

  • Theatre
  • Musicals
  • Darling Harbour

This is your second shot at seeing the smash-hit American history musical that won a whopping 11 Tony Awards and a Pulitzer Prize when it debuted on Broadway in 2015. There is a reason it is the most hyped show on Earth, and its writer and first star, Lin-Manuel Miranda, is now a household name. The Australian cast is extraordinary, with every dance move sharp as a tack and the constantly shifting stage a whirlwind of activity. Seeing it all click together like a precision-built Swiss watch is intoxicating.

There are genuine thrills from the first notes to the final bows. Jason Arrow is electrifying in the titular role, but Hamilton really is a two-hander, with Hamilton’s best frenemy Aaron Burr at least as large a presence as Alexander. Lyndon Watts is magnetic in the role, pulling focus in every scene he’s in. He has the perfect mixture of jealousy, desperation and reckless self-aggrandisement to put real pathos into tragedy. There’s gorgeous beauty in the key song ‘Dear Theodosia’ that is genuinely moving. Chloé Zuel is also extraordinary as Hamilton’s wife, Eliza. The more familiar with it, the more you’ll get out of it. So you’re just going to have to go again.

Six the Musical
Photograph: James Morgan / Getty Images | 'Six the Musical' 2020 cast

Six the Musical

  • Theatre
  • Musicals

After becoming a surprise West End hit and making its sold-out Australian premiere at the Sydney Opera House in January 2020 – crowned with a four-star review from Time Out – Six the Musical is back in town just in time for summer. Much like Hamilton before it, the pop musical is making history buffs out of legions of musical theatre tragics, telling the story of the six ill-fated wives of Henry VIII. The premise of the show is sort of hilarious: all six wives are members of a pop band that is trying to decide who should be the lead singer. It's basically a pop concert in which all six spouses compete to determine who had the worst time with the infamous Tudor king, and who should therefore be the Beyoncé of the sextet.

This remix runs from December 8-21 and stars Phoenix Jackson Mendoza (American Idiot), Kala Gare (Bright Star), Loren Hunter (American Psycho), Kiana Daniele (Company) and Vidya Makan (Merrily We Roll Along) and Chelsea Dawson (Shrek the Musical). Together, they're a little bit Spice Girls, a little bit Destiny's Child, and a little bit Little Mix, with a set of songs inspired by the pop bangers of today.Tickets go on sale October 8 and you can join the waitlist for tickets here. Get ready to have a royally good time.

 

Head Over Heels
Photograph: Courtesy Joan Marcus

Head Over Heels

  • Theatre
  • Musicals
  • Elizabeth Bay

Fans of ‘80s rock will be excited about the Australian premiere of Head Over Heels. The jukebox musical opening at the Hayes Theatre on February 18, 2022 deploys bangers from legendary all-woman band The Go-Go’s, like ‘We Got the Beat’ and ‘Our Lips Are Sealed’ with a side serve of Belinda Carlisle’s stratospheric solo career, including the anthemic ‘Heaven is a Place on Earth’. Though if you’re expecting it to be a biopic about their rollicking adventures on the road, you might be in for a surprise. It’s actually a loose adaptation of epic poem Arcadia, written by Sir Philip Sidney towards the end of the 16th century. Yep, it’s kinda trippy.

Conceived by Jeff Whitty, who wrote the original book, it was then adapted by James Magruder and relays the story of the King and Queen of Arcadia who defy bad news from the oracle and kind of go on the run with the kids. What unfolds is a raucous story of family drama that’s ultimately about embracing the real you, whatever your true identity may be. Aaron Tsindos (Merrily We Roll Along, Muriel’s Wedding) wears the king's crown, with Lena Cruz (Priscilla Queen of the Desert, Playing Beatie Bow), as the queen. Laura Bunting (Gypsy, Rent) and Jenni Little (School of Rock, High Fidelity) play their daughters, with Lauren Cheok (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory) as their handmaiden. Daniel Gabriel (The Moth Effect, Two Weeks with the Queen) will hold court as the oracle.

Come from Away
Photograph: Jeff Busby

Come from Away

  • Theatre
  • Musicals
  • Haymarket

There is something perfect about Come From Away finally (re)landing in Sydney. The musical is set on 9/11 in the tiny town of Gander, Newfoundland, to which 38 planes were diverted when United States airspace was closed in the wake of the terrorist attack. The almost 7,000 passengers on board, terrified, claustrophobic and desperate for news about what was happening, were taken in by the people of Gander and surrounding towns, nearly doubling the population for five days. The townsfolk gave them food, shelter and most importantly, kindness and comfort during the most horrific time in recent American history – until 2020, of course.

 

The underlying message of kindness and compassion in the face of unspeakable horror is one that’s sorely needed right now. But Come From Away is not just an Important Musical for Our Times, it's also a whole lot of rollicking good fun. The music is fantastic, heavily influenced by Irish folk rock. The cast is small, just a dozen people to play every role. It is truly an ensemble piece. Zoe Gertz performs the show's most soaring song in 'Me and the Sky' as Beverley Bass, the first female captain of an American Airlines plane, who happened to be one of the pilots diverted to Gander. She's spectacular, but so is everyone.

Merrily We Roll Along
Photograph: Supplied/Peter Brew Bevan

Merrily We Roll Along

  • Theatre
  • Musicals
  • Elizabeth Bay

After just one preview performance before Sydney's second lockdown ground production to a halt, the beloved Hayes' production of Merrily We Roll Along is step-kicking back onto the stage from October 21. They say pop will eat itself, and the same is certainly true for Broadway. Everyone loves a show about putting on a show. Stephen Sondheim and George Furth’s musical is one of the very best of the self-referential showbiz shows. Adapting and updating a 1939 play by George S Kaufman and Moss Hart, the show depicts the story of a man called Franklin Shepard, a composer who has chucked in a gig writing musicals to produce Hollywood movies instead. It grapples with the price of success and those that get left behind. 

Hayes Theatre Co will present a razzle-dazzle take on the fabulous show that traces Franklin's life backwards, from movie-making fame to the Broadway game, depicting how he became the man he is today. Emerging talent Andrew Coshan (Jersey Boys) will play Franklin. He’ll be joined by Everybody Loves Lucy star Elise McCann and Xanadu lead Ainsley Melham, alongside a cast including Georgina Hopson (West Side Story) and Aaron Tsindos (Muriel’s Wedding). They’ll be directed by one of Australian musical theatre’s finest, Dean Bryant (Little Shop of Horrors), collaborating with choreographer Andrew Hallsworth and musical director Andrew Worboys.

Mainstage and indie theatre

Julius Caesar
Photograph: Supplied/STC

Julius Caesar

  • Theatre
  • Drama
  • Dawes Point

What better way for Sydney Theatre Company (STC) to mark its grand, post-lockdown return than with one of the grandest plays of all time? Artistic director Kip Williams ushers audiences back into the Wharf with the back-stabbing drama of Shakespeare’s magnificent Julius Caesar. Running from November 15 to December 24, it will be their very first show to be performed in the round, thanks to the flexibility of the new renos. And sheesh, what a cast he has assembled, with Geraldine Hakewill (The Real Thing), Ewen Leslie (Rosencrantz and Guildenstern are Dead) and Zahra Newman (Cat on a Hot Tin Roof) taking on every single role between them in a triumvirate of power of which the long-dead would-be emperor would surely approve. We join the drama just as restless daggers are being sharpened, with Caesar’s many military victories no means to allay fears that the power has gone to his increasingly swollen head. It’s the birth of the Roman Empire, for sure, but *SPOILERS* he ain’t gonna live to see it.

Death of a Salesman
Photograph: Supplied/STC

Death of a Salesman

  • Theatre
  • Drama
  • Millers Point

Sydney Theatre Company (STC) breathes new life into one of Great American Plays this summer as Polish-born, Australia-based actor Jacek Koman steps into Willy Loman’s worn out shoes in Death of a Salesman, bringing with him abundant gravitas to this tale of a man searching for meaning on the road. As directed by Paige Rattray, the beloved ballad of broken dreams runs December 3 -23 and features a powerhouse cast including Josh McConville as Willy’s oldest son Biff, Callan Colley as younger son Happy, Helen Thomson as loving wife Linda, Philip Quast as ghostly Uncle Ben, and Bruce Spence and Thuso Lekwape as neighbours Charley and Bernard. Willy and his family must tear through the illusions they’ve been fed by modern America and work out the things that really matter.Tickets go live on October 11.

Family-friendly shows

Grug
Photograph: Supplied/Opera House

Grug

  • Theatre
  • Comedy
  • Sydney

Thanks to the Sydney Opera House, kids won’t miss out on all the fun of the Grand Unlock. Little rascal Grug will take to the stage just in time for Christmas – peak excitement overload for tiny tots. Starting life as the tip of a Burrawang tree that fell over and set him on his merry way, he’s had all sorts of magical adventures ever since, as lovingly brought to life in the whimsical picture books of children’s author Ted Prior. Fascinated by the world, Grug makes his way solving everyday problems without any fuss, which is the perfect lesson for kids who have spent way too much time indoors of late and may benefit from some gentle reassurance that things are going to be alright. That includes creating his own dance move ‘The Grug’ when instructions are a bit too complicated. And when cheeky snails gobble all his cabbages, he’s such a good egg he just plants more for everyone.

Presented in conjunction with Windmill Theatre Company productions, they have been touring Grug shows for over a decade now. So trust us, it’s the perfect summer fun for families looking to encourage a new generation of theatre lovers.

