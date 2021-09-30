This is your second shot at seeing the smash-hit American history musical that won a whopping 11 Tony Awards and a Pulitzer Prize when it debuted on Broadway in 2015. There is a reason it is the most hyped show on Earth, and its writer and first star, Lin-Manuel Miranda, is now a household name. The Australian cast is extraordinary, with every dance move sharp as a tack and the constantly shifting stage a whirlwind of activity. Seeing it all click together like a precision-built Swiss watch is intoxicating.
There are genuine thrills from the first notes to the final bows. Jason Arrow is electrifying in the titular role, but Hamilton really is a two-hander, with Hamilton’s best frenemy Aaron Burr at least as large a presence as Alexander. Lyndon Watts is magnetic in the role, pulling focus in every scene he’s in. He has the perfect mixture of jealousy, desperation and reckless self-aggrandisement to put real pathos into tragedy. There’s gorgeous beauty in the key song ‘Dear Theodosia’ that is genuinely moving. Chloé Zuel is also extraordinary as Hamilton’s wife, Eliza. The more familiar with it, the more you’ll get out of it. So you’re just going to have to go again.