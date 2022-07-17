Time Out says

This blues and rockabilly-infused musical takes on the story of America's most notorious bank robbing lovers

There is an enduring allure to the legendary story of the notorious bank-robbing lovers Bonnie and Clyde. With love, lust, tragedy, crime and murder, it’s a story that is ripe for the musical theatre treatment – and finally, the Australian professional premiere of Bonnie & Clyde the musical is coming to Hayes Theatre Co from June 17.

At the height of the Great Depression, Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow went from two small-town nobodies in West Texas to America's most renowned folk heroes and Texas law enforcement's worst nightmares. Fearless, shameless and alluring, the Tony-nominated Bonnie & Clyde, from the legendary Frank Wildhorn (Jekyll & Hyde, Civil War, Dracula), is the electrifying story that captured the attention of an entire country.

Playing Bonnie Parker, a beautiful girl torn between love and fame, is Teagan Wouters (Julia Gia in The Wedding Singer, Nicola in Kinky Boots, Tzeitel in Fiddler on the Roof). Playing the other half of this infamous duo, Clyde Barrow, is the enigmatic Blake Appelqvist (Oaken in Disney’s Frozen, Sir Garfield Barwick in The Dismissal, Paul Owen in American Psycho The Musical, Sir Galahad in Spamalot).

Completing the cast of Sydney’s most wanted musical are Carlo Boumouglbay, Jonathan Chan, Darcy Fisher, Lewis Francis, Deborah Galanos, Milo Harthill, Kieran McGrath, Lucy Miller, William Motunuu, Sarah Murr, Caity Plummer, Sam Richardson, Luisa Scrofani and Jim Williams.

Directed and choreographed by newcomer Sam Hooper (Cats, Mamma Mia!) and music direction by Zara Stanton (Fangirls, The Deb), Bonnie & Clyde is a thrilling and sexy musical with a non-traditional score, combining blues, gospel and rockabilly music.

Hooper says: “Audiences will love the bold legend of this infamous duo as the two claw their way up from poverty, forgoing family and the law, for love and notoriety. 2022 audiences will not only be seeing the Australian debut of the show, but after undergoing script adjustments from the original, they’ll also be seeing a Bonnie & Clyde unique from both Broadway and the West End.”

Bonnie & Clyde plays at the Hayes Theatre Co in Potts Point from June 17, 2022.

