Time Out says

This powerful new play shares the lesser-told stories of women who were leaders in Australia's LGBTQIA+ rights movement

Australia has come a long way in its recognition and celebration of LGBTQI+ people. Yet, our slow edging towards justice has been long and painful. As well as awe-inspiring and, in parts, triumphant. This rollercoaster history of Australia’s gay rights movement is told in CAMP, an electrifying new play that’s premiering this month in Sydney.

CAMP chronicles the struggles, successes and spirit of our country’s early Pride activists who risked family, careers and incarceration for the sake of social and political change.

The show will initiate the Seymour Centre’s Sydney WorldPride season (a rainbow of comedy, cabaret, dance and drama performed by a huge range of local and international LGBTQI+ artists), and what an initiation it will be.

Based on the book CAMP: Australia’s pioneer homosexual rights activists, by 78ers Robyn Kennedy and Robyn Plaister, the play is written by Australian playwright Elias Jamieson Brown (Green Park), and directed by Kate Gaul (The Trouble with Harry, Hayes Theatre Co’s HMS Pinafore).

It’s set during the Vietnam war, when Australia was struggling to define itself as a modern nation, and when the seeds of justice for LGBTQI+ people were being sewn.

Inspired by the stories of the people who were there living it – from a young woman who escapes a lobotomy to ‘cure’ her sexuality, to a single mum struggling to find her place in a society that thinks she’s a freak – CAMP takes the audience from the very first protests through to the first Mardi Gras march and beyond.

It pays particular tribute to the lesser-told history of women in the movement, and stars Anni Finsterer (Bell Shakespeare’s Othello), Adriano Cappelletta (Ensemble’s Death of a Salesman), Genevieve Mooy (Adelaide State Theatre Company’s The Appleton Ladies' Potato Race), Jane Phegan (2022 Sydney Theatre Award winner for The End of Winter), Lou McInnes (Sport for Jove’s The Crucible Symposium), Sandie Eldridge (Sport for Jove’s All’s Well That Ends Well), and Tamara Natt (Queerstories).

This event is presented by Siren Theatre Co and the Seymour, and supported by the NSW Government, City of Sydney, LOTL, Stonewall, Star Observer, and Qtopia. CAMP is playing from February 15 to March 4.

Looking for more theatre? Here's our round-up of shows on this month.