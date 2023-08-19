Time Out says

In a world of corruption, decadence and intrigue, a lone woman confronts the most powerful institution of her times

​Set in fourteenth century France and inspired by actual events, Catherine at Avignon is the story of an extraordinary personality. Writer and director Paul Gilchrist explores themes of truth and purity through real-life historical figure Catherine Benicassa (aka Saint Catherine of Siena) a mystic, activist and author. Branded a no-one by her society, Catherine fearlessly took on kings and queens. Avignon would be her greatest challenge.

Catherine at Avignon stars Lionel Gell Scholarship recipient Shawnee Jones, along with Shaw Cameron, Richard Cotter, Romney Hamilton, Rosie Meader and John Michael Narres. The play was an audience favourite during its premiere Sydney season in 2009, and now enduring indie theatre company Subtlenuance is excited to bring this exuberant and irreverent audience-favourite back to the stage with a new cast.

This bawdy and bloody show comes to the intimate theatre on the top level of Meraki Arts Bar, Oxford Street’s three-level haven of shows, gigs and great cocktails.

Catherine at Avignon plays August 9-19 at Meraki Arts Bar, Darlinghurst. Tickets are $20 for previews and $30-$35 in season. Snap up yours over here.