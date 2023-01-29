Time Out says

Sydney's fairy godmother has really come through for the city. Rodgers and Hammerstein's opulent production of Cinderella is pulling up its pumpkin carriage in the Emerald City in October 2022, bringing with it all the magic and music of the Tony Award-winning Broadway show.

The fairytale musical is known for its beautiful set, which premiered on Broadway in 2013 and was so popular that it ran for two years. What you might not realise, however, is that this production of Cinderella was originally written for television. It first aired on the small screen in 1957 starring Julie Andrews and garnered more than 100 million viewers (a record for the time). It's been remade for television several times (including notably in 1997 starring Brandy in the lead role and Whitney Houston as the Fairy Godmother), but the 2022 season marks the first time Australians have been able to see the enchanting show on local stages.

The Australian season of Cinderella stars Shubshri Kandiah (Aladdin, Fangirls) as Ella/Cinderella, Ainsley Melham (Aladdin, Merrily We Roll Along) as Prince Topher, and Silvie Paladino (Mamma Mia!, Les Misérables) as Marie the Fairy Godmother. Expect a performance filled with glittering glass slippers, bewitched pumpkins and extravagant gowns, all tempered with a few unusual twists. This Cinderella is no damsel in distress and knows how to fight to make her dreams come true.

Cinderella will make its Australian premiere at Melbourne's Regent Theatre on May 20, before going on to play at Sydney's Lyric Theatre from October 23. Sydney tickets are on sale from November 22, 2021.