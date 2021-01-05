Sit back and soak up the sparkling talent as Darlinghurst Theatre fields cabaret all-stars during Sydney Festival

After a fielding a zippy array of effervescent talent during Bloom festival, Darlinghurst Theatre Company is at it again. They’ve assembled a stellar line-up for Sydney Festival cabaret show Darlo Supper Club, running from January 12-17. The show is hosted by the irrepressible Andrew Bukenya, who oversees spectacular evenings in the downstairs piano bar that showcase some of the city’s finest musical theatre stars, cabaret kings and queens.

The run kicks off with Billie McCarthy, who describes herself as a country girl born in Tamworth to Country and Blues musicians who took the jazz bus to the city and had a dirty love affair in a back lane with Neo Soul. She’ll be followed by an evening with actor, singer and dancer Nancy Denis, as accompanied by passionate violist Carl St Jacques. Then Sydney Symphony Orchestra associate conductor, Harry Bennetts, will front a fabulous string quartet. Triple threat Timothy Springs will regale diners on the penultimate night, before fellow all-star Amelia Cormack closes out the run on the 17th.

So sit back, sip champers and munch on magnificent morsels prepared by Two Trout Restaurant and let Bukenya and the gang whisk you to wonderland via the Darlo Supper Club.