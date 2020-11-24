Grown ups get to indulge childlike wonder with this immersive experience about endangered animals

More often than not, Marrickville’s puppet masters at the Erth Studio Workshop create magic aimed at kids (though the grown-ups are usually just as awestruck by their wonderous manipulations ). Duba, which means ‘ground’ in the local First Nations language, is a trippy, immersive happening at Carriageworks that turns that idea on its head.

Running from January 8-24 this Sydney Festival 2021, it's driven by children, who work incredible avatars of endangered species like rhinos, elephants and our very own Leadbeater’s possum in a work aimed at us crusties. The half-hour experience kicks off in ten-minute intervals throughout the day.

Festival artistic director Wesley Enoch says, “There’s a theme going through the festival that’s not conscious, but artists are addressing about the environment and climate change, and I love that it’s training up young people who will take the adults through and talk about the future.”

And the little ones don’t have to miss out. They can check out Badu at the Australian National Maritime Museum for a kid friendly experience that looks at undersea marvels.

Love it? Here's our guide to the best of the rest of this year's Sydney Festival.