Time Out says

This dynamic new play set in a country pub during a dust storm puts the audience in the middle of the action

A group of individuals find themselves trapped in a country pub during a dust storm, seemingly blown in by the arrival of a self-professed travelling sage. Dust is an intimate and immersive experience of theatre, movement, lighting and sound, with nods to outback noir, the teachings of Plato, surrealism, and The Breakfast Club.

As they are forced to share space, each person finds themselves at a point of reckoning with their own sense of purpose. A mother and daughter find themselves at odds with one another. Old wounds are exposed, deceptions uncovered, and new dreams nervously announced - the charlatan taking unashamed pleasure in provoking his fellow prisoners in this veritable cave.

​Dust is the latest work from Milk Crate Theatre, a performing arts organisation that has been returning the right to be creative to those in our community who have been disenfranchised. Milk Crate is a leader in the practice of using art to help people dealing with homelessness, mental health issues, and disability regain confidence and their sense of self, and actively participate in society while working alongside professional artists.

Performed in the reverse round, with the audience situated at the center of the action, expect nothing less than a radical theatre experience from Dust.

Time Out checked in with the team at Milk Crate to talk about this brand new show, and the 23-year legacy that precedes it. Read the article here.

Dust plays at Richard Wherrett Studio, Roslyn Packer Theatre, Walsh Bay from September 13-17, 2022. Find out more and book at milkcratetheatre.com.