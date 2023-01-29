Sydney
Erth's Shark Dive

  • Theatre
  • Australian Museum, Darlinghurst
Erth's Shark Dive
Take a dive with Erth's puppeteers in this sharktastic experience at the Australian Museum

Have you ever wanted to dive with sharks? No prior diving experience is needed for this mystifying new encounter at the Australian Museum. Come close to a Great White without getting wet in this new shark cage dive experience created by world-renowned puppeteers, Erth.

Erth’s Shark Dive is recommended for ages five and up, but we definitely know some adults who will get a thrill from diving in (us included!). Plunge into the world of sharks and choose your own audio adventure as you dive below the surface and come face-to-face with these majestic creatures – will your performance soundtrack have you marvel in awe at their serene beauty, or be a high-energy, thrill-filled escapade? The decision is yours – keep your eyes peeled and your mind open. 

In addition to breathtaking visuals, visitors will be challenged to either take a risk or play it safe with a choice of a “thrilling” or “peaceful” soundscape acting as a soundtrack to their experience.

Erth's Shark Dive is happening from January 3-29 at the Australian Museum. Tickets are $15+BF for one adult and one child. Note: this does not include entry to the Australia Museum’s Sharks exhibition, which is $17-$29+BF.

Alannah Maher
Written by
Alannah Maher

Details

Event website:
australian.museum/event/erth-shark-dive/
Address:
Australian Museum
1 William St
Sydney
2010
Price:
$15

Dates and times

