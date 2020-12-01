Sydney audiences cried out, and the gods of comic theatre listened. Award-winning cabaret queen Catherine Alcorn (The Divine Miss Bette, 5 Lesbians Eating a Quiche) will don her spangliest dress once more to unleash the very best sort of mayhem this Sydney Festival with FNL... Alive and Unlocked!

A new and in-the-flesh improved take on their wildly popular livestream during the Great Undoing, Friday Night Live!, the national living treasure will take to the Riverside Theatre’s stage for a week of ribald repartee alongside fabulous co-conspirators in comedy king Paul McDermott (Doug Anthony All Stars), drag queen supremo Verushka Darling and musical maestro Daniel Edmonds with his all-star band in tow.

If you’re already thinking this is way too much extra on stage all together, you don’t know the half of it yet, with a raft of special guest stars all competing for the limelight. Depending on your lucky night, you might be treated to the Helpmann Award-winning star of Barbara and The Camp Dogs and big-screen hit The Sapphires Ursula Yovich, The Rocky Horror Show alumnus iOTA or ARIA chart topper and literal The Voice, Darren Percival. All this and so much more it’s an embarrassment of riches.

Good old-fashion knees-up of a night with all the camp glamour you could possibly pack into one theatre, this is one Sydney Festival highlight you simply cannot afford to miss. But get in quick, because Alcorn and the gang shimmy into action from January 5-9 then it’s all over like a glitter cannon’s confetti in the wind.

