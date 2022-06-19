Sydney
Friends! The Musical Parody

  • Theatre, Musicals
  • Riverside Theatres, Parramatta
  1. Cast of Friends! The Musical Parody
    Photograph: Supplied/Oliver Toth, Accent Photography
  2. Cast of Friends! The Musical Parody
    Photograph: Supplied/Oliver Toth, Accent Photography
The One Where They Sing and Dance

If it hasn't been your day, your week, your month, or even your year, you might want to consider spending some time with your favourite sextet. If you've recently binged every episode of Friends but are still craving some nourishment from Central Perk, here's the perfect opportunity.

This musical parody of one of the world's favourite sitcoms is coming to Sydney after playing to packed crowds in New York and Las Vegas. All your favourite twenty-somethings will be on stage, as they try to negotiate life, love and work in New York in the 1990s. 

The musical was penned by Bob and Tobly McSmith, who have a long track record of lovingly spoofing '90s TV shows, recreating TV's most memorable moments and creating soundtracks that bring something new to the stories we already know and love. And it goes without saying, but this is an unauthorised parody. 

There's loads of showtimes coming up at Riverside Theatres in Parramatta between June 10-19, but they're selling out quick, so don't take a break – grab your tickets here.

Want more? Check out the best shows to see in Sydney this month.

Written by
Ben Neutze

Details

Event website:
friendsmusical.com.au/
Address:
Riverside Theatres
Cnr Church & Market Sts
Parramatta
Sydney
2150
Contact:
www.riversideparramatta.com.au
02 8839 3399
Transport:
Nearby stations: Parramatta
Price:
$79.90-$89.90
Opening hours:
Box office: Mon-Fri 9am-5pm; Sat 9.30am-1pm; one hour prior to performance

Dates and times

