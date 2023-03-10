Time Out says

Fruit Box Theatre is responsible for putting Sydney’s freshest, ripest, juiciest talent on the stage – providing nights of hella fun and educational entertainment. This vitamin-rich non-profit is putting on a bountiful harvest with four weeks of new shows by LGBTQIA+SB creators in what they’re calling the In Season program, from February 10 to March 11.

Headlining the season is Etcetera Etcetera (RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under), the well-known non-binary drag artist and passionate advocate for LGBTQIA+ justice. Etcetera’s debut solo show Big Screen, Small Queen (Everything I Didn’t Learn At Film School), premiered in Kings Cross (Feb 11-23). But if you missed that, there’s loads more to bite into.

Fruit Box is curating live performances on all three levels of Meraki Arts Bar during WorldPride, headlined by Sydney favourite Mel Ree with Revolution Renegade – whose poetry and music was recently showcased in Mother May We at Griffin Theatre Company. From February 28 to March 10, Fruit Box will bring music, comedy, cabaret, and drag to Oxford Street’s new multi-level arts haven and bar. With multiple shows a night from Tuesday to Saturday, locals should prepare for two weeks of magic, madness, and queer euphoria with the Meraki Takeover.

The Meraki takeover includes the premiere of Lu Bradshaw’s new play Comfort, Spin, Travel (Feb 24-Mar 11) a playful exploration of family, community, and gender identity from a trans-masculine perspective and set in an Officeworks.

We’re also pumped for the first taste of Nails Must Be Kept Short: The Warm Up, a brand new Australian queer musical set in a netball cult. It's playing from March 1 to March 3 at Marrickville’s Factory Theatre.

Each work was developed throughout 2022 by an ensemble of 18 LGBTQIA+ writers and actors in Fruit Box Theatre’s RIPE Development Program. The development process drew on the lived experience of the ensemble and built a community of passionate theatre makers eager to explore queer Australia. Find out more about the In Season program and snap up your tickets over here.