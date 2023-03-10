Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Fruit Box Theatre: In Season

  • Theatre
  • Meraki Arts Bar, Darlinghurst
  1. Mel Ree for Fruit Box Theatre
    Photograph: Supplied/Fruit Box Theatre
    PreviousNext
    /3
  2. Nails Must Be Kept Short-Fruit Box Theatre
    Photograph: Supplied/Fruit Box Theatre
    PreviousNext
    /3
  3. Fruit Box Theatre comedy line-up
    Photograph: Supplied/Fruit Box Theatre
    PreviousNext
    /3
Buy ticket
Advertising

Time Out says

Sydney's freshest queer theatre collective is putting on hot new shows and taking over Oxford Street's multi-level arts bar for Sydney WorldPride

Fruit Box Theatre is responsible for putting Sydney’s freshest, ripest, juiciest talent on the stage – providing nights of hella fun and educational entertainment. This vitamin-rich non-profit is putting on a bountiful harvest with four weeks of new shows by LGBTQIA+SB creators in what they’re calling the In Season program, from February 10 to March 11.

Headlining the season is Etcetera Etcetera (RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under), the well-known non-binary drag artist and passionate advocate for LGBTQIA+ justice. Etcetera’s debut solo show Big Screen, Small Queen (Everything I Didn’t Learn At Film School), premiered in Kings Cross (Feb 11-23). But if you missed that, there’s loads more to bite into. 

Fruit Box is curating live performances on all three levels of Meraki Arts Bar during WorldPride, headlined by Sydney favourite Mel Ree with Revolution Renegade – whose poetry and music was recently showcased in Mother May We at Griffin Theatre Company. From February 28 to March 10, Fruit Box will bring music, comedy, cabaret, and drag to Oxford Street’s new multi-level arts haven and bar. With multiple shows a night from Tuesday to Saturday, locals should prepare for two weeks of magic, madness, and queer euphoria with the Meraki Takeover.

The Meraki takeover includes the premiere of Lu Bradshaw’s new play Comfort, Spin, Travel (Feb 24-Mar 11) a playful exploration of family, community, and gender identity from a trans-masculine perspective and set in an Officeworks. 

We’re also pumped for the first taste of Nails Must Be Kept Short: The Warm Up, a brand new Australian queer musical set in a netball cult. It's playing from March 1 to March 3 at Marrickville’s Factory Theatre

Each work was developed throughout 2022 by an ensemble of 18 LGBTQIA+ writers and actors in Fruit Box Theatre’s RIPE Development Program. The development process drew on the lived experience of the ensemble and built a community of passionate theatre makers eager to explore queer Australia. Find out more about the In Season program and snap up your tickets over here.

Let's get proud! Here's our ultimate guide to Sydney WorldPride.

Alannah Maher
Written by
Alannah Maher

Details

Event website:
www.fruitboxtheatre.com.au/in-season
Address:
Meraki Arts Bar
231 Oxford Street
Darlinghurst
Sydney
2010
Contact:
info@merakisydney.com

Dates and times

Buy
Show moreLoading animation
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.

The best things in life are free.

Get our free newsletter – it’s great.

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!