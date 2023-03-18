Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Gentlemen Prefer Blondes

  • Theatre, Musicals
  • Hayes Theatre Co, Elizabeth Bay
Gentlemen Prefer Blondes at the Hayes
Photograph: Supplied/Hayes Theatre Co
Buy ticket
Advertising

Time Out says

The Hayes is bringing this camp-as-tits classic musical to Sydney for WorldPride

Have you ever dreamed of slipping into a ball gown, laying across the top of a grand piano and crooning out ‘Diamonds Are a Girl’s Best Friend’? Well, you won’t want to miss this show.

Before Muriel and Rhonda, before Elphaba and Glinda, there was Lorelei and Dorothy.  Jump aboard the luxury cruise liner The Ile De France as we sail across the Atlantic in the company of two of musical theatre’s most dazzlingly charismatic heroines.

Gentlemen Prefer Blondes tells the raucous and subversive story of Lorelei Lee and Dorothy Shaw – two smart young single women with a burning desire for experiences that aren’t supposed to be available to them within the laws and conventions of the 1920s. Armed with only their vitality, ambition, quick wits, and above all their unshakeable friendship – these thoroughly modern women play the men at their own game, and live life to the full. Champagne? Check. Diamonds? Check. Sex? Check. And as for the consequences? They’ll worry about those when the ship docks.

This new production from Hayes Theatre Co for WorldPride Arts, part of the Sydney WorldPride festival, sees a queer Australian team serve up a ship-sized slice of high-femme camp. Gentlemen Prefer Blondes made stars of Carol Channing onstage and Marilyn Monroe on film – and now Australia’s own Emily Havea and Georgina Hopson are taking on these legendary leading ladies.

Featuring songs like ‘Bye Bye Baby’, ‘I’m Just a Little Girl From Little Rock’, and ‘Diamonds Are a Girl’s Best Friend’, prepare for a wet and wild voyage of self-discovery through a queer lens. And remember – in international waters, all the usual rules are suspended.

Gentlemen Prefer Blondes plays at the Hayes Theatre Company, Potts Point, from February 16, 2023. Tickets start at $75 and you can snap up yours here.

Alannah Maher
Written by
Alannah Maher

Details

Event website:
hayestheatre.com.au/event/gentlemen-prefer-blondes/
Address:
Hayes Theatre Co
19 Greenknowe Ave
Potts Point
Sydney
2011
Price:
From $75

Dates and times

Buy
Show moreLoading animation
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.

The best things in life are free.

Get our free newsletter – it’s great.

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!