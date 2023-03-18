Time Out says

Have you ever dreamed of slipping into a ball gown, laying across the top of a grand piano and crooning out ‘Diamonds Are a Girl’s Best Friend’? Well, you won’t want to miss this show.

Before Muriel and Rhonda, before Elphaba and Glinda, there was Lorelei and Dorothy. Jump aboard the luxury cruise liner The Ile De France as we sail across the Atlantic in the company of two of musical theatre’s most dazzlingly charismatic heroines.

Gentlemen Prefer Blondes tells the raucous and subversive story of Lorelei Lee and Dorothy Shaw – two smart young single women with a burning desire for experiences that aren’t supposed to be available to them within the laws and conventions of the 1920s. Armed with only their vitality, ambition, quick wits, and above all their unshakeable friendship – these thoroughly modern women play the men at their own game, and live life to the full. Champagne? Check. Diamonds? Check. Sex? Check. And as for the consequences? They’ll worry about those when the ship docks.

This new production from Hayes Theatre Co for WorldPride Arts, part of the Sydney WorldPride festival, sees a queer Australian team serve up a ship-sized slice of high-femme camp. Gentlemen Prefer Blondes made stars of Carol Channing onstage and Marilyn Monroe on film – and now Australia’s own Emily Havea and Georgina Hopson are taking on these legendary leading ladies.

Featuring songs like ‘Bye Bye Baby’, ‘I’m Just a Little Girl From Little Rock’, and ‘Diamonds Are a Girl’s Best Friend’, prepare for a wet and wild voyage of self-discovery through a queer lens. And remember – in international waters, all the usual rules are suspended.

Gentlemen Prefer Blondes plays at the Hayes Theatre Company, Potts Point, from February 16, 2023. Tickets start at $75 and you can snap up yours here.