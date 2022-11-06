Time Out says

Godspell has been shocking and electrifying audiences in equal measure ever since the theology-themed musical spectacular first hit Broadway half a century ago. Composed by three-time Grammy and Academy Award winner Stephen Schwartz (Wicked, Pippin), this religious rock and roll cabaret is a riff on the Gospel of Matthew, using song, dance, spoken word, improvisation, and some truly catchy tunes to deliver a message of radical acceptance and love to the world.

This fresh take comes to Sydney's humble home of musicals, the Hayes Theatre Co, from director Richard Carroll (Calamity Jane, Spamalot) and features Billie Palin (HMS Pinafore, Dubbo Championship Wrestling) as Jesus, with the supporting cast including Stefanie Caccamo (Lizzie, Once), Jeremi Campese (Hamlet), Gillian Cosgriff (Harry Potter and The Cursed Child), Mae Li Cowell (Chicago), Alfie Gledhill (Cry Baby), Abe Mitchell (Macbeth, Monty Python’s Spamalot), Gus Noakes (Once), Chaya Ocampo (Ate Lovia), Quinton Rich (The Deb) and Jane Watt (Spamalot).

Speaking about the production, director Carroll observed: “Godspell is a story about community, and that’s something we’re craving more than ever. We’re going to create a community that’s inclusive and celebrates individuality, vulnerability and connection. I hope audiences at Godspell are going to feel embraced and uplifted by this work in a way only live theatre can achieve.”

