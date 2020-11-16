Worldwide icon-chevron-right South Pacific icon-chevron-right Australia icon-chevron-right Sydney icon-chevron-right Golden Blood

Golden Blood

Theatre, Comedy SBW Stables Theatre - Griffin Theatre Company , Darlinghurst Friday November 12 2021 - Saturday December 18 2021
A girl ini a pink dress clutching shopping bags with incense smoking all around her
Photograph: Supplied/Griffin/Brett Boardman
Buy tickets

Time Out says

A touching family comedy set in Singapore that also involves gangsters and ghosts. We're in

When her mum dies, leaving her an orphan, a young girl find herself all alone in an empty home in Singapore. Which might be a better situation than her estranged brother becoming her guardian. You see, he’s only a couple of years older and, errr, a gangster. Things are about to get very messy. Can Chanel, Miu Miu and Balenciaga paper over the worrying cracks in their new arrangement? These are things their late mother has a few thoughts about, and sometime the dead aren’t so quiet.

That’s the glorious set-up for actor-turned-playwright Merlynn Tong’s Golden Blood and we are so sold. This MTC co-production, drawing loosely on her own life, will be brought to life by Griffin’s associate artistic director Tessa Leong.

When artistic director Declan Greene first heard a reading alongside his MTC colleagues, he knew they had to swoop on it. “It was a jaw-drop moment. The audience were screaming with laughter. Merlynn has such an amazing comic voice. But it’s also a really tender and beautiful story as well.”

By: Stephen A Russell

Posted:

Details
Event website: https://griffintheatre.com.au/whats-on/golden-blood/
Static map showing venue location
Venue name: SBW Stables Theatre - Griffin Theatre Company
Address: 10 Nimrod St
Kings Cross
Sydney
2010

Dates And Times
You may also like
    Latest news