A touching family comedy set in Singapore that also involves gangsters and ghosts. We're in

When her mum dies, leaving her an orphan, a young girl find herself all alone in an empty home in Singapore. Which might be a better situation than her estranged brother becoming her guardian. You see, he’s only a couple of years older and, errr, a gangster. Things are about to get very messy. Can Chanel, Miu Miu and Balenciaga paper over the worrying cracks in their new arrangement? These are things their late mother has a few thoughts about, and sometime the dead aren’t so quiet.

That’s the glorious set-up for actor-turned-playwright Merlynn Tong’s Golden Blood and we are so sold. This MTC co-production, drawing loosely on her own life, will be brought to life by Griffin’s associate artistic director Tessa Leong.

When artistic director Declan Greene first heard a reading alongside his MTC colleagues, he knew they had to swoop on it. “It was a jaw-drop moment. The audience were screaming with laughter. Merlynn has such an amazing comic voice. But it’s also a really tender and beautiful story as well.”