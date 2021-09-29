One of the most successful musicals of all time is getting a Sydney glow-up

Earlier this year, Sydney’s musical theatre fans were abuzz with the news that Andrew Lloyd Webber’s megahit masterpiece The Phantom of the Opera would be coming to the Sydney Opera House. Now that NSW is preparing to emerge from lockdown, Opera Australia has announced that a new production of the show is being moved to an even more famous venue: Sydney Harbour.

Handa Opera on the Harbour – The Phantom of the Opera will be one of two outdoor spectaculars staged by the harbour waters by Australia’s national opera company in 2022, the second being a remount of OA’s popular production of Bizet’s Carmen, which will take place in November, for the first time on Cockatoo Island.

Only a handful of brand new productions of The Phantom of the Opera have been authorised by Andrew Lloyd Webber since he penned the music more than three decades ago. This bespoke reimagining over Sydney’s big blue will not only be a world premiere but also an exclusive to the Harbour City.

Two of Australia’s most respected theatremakers – Director Simon Philips (Ladies in Black, Priscilla: The Musical) and multi-award-winning set designer Gabriela Tylesova – will be at the helm of this all-new production, which will premier on March 25, 2022, and run for one month.

Tickets are not yet for sale, but those who don’t want to miss out on what is set to be one of the biggest theatrical events of the year can join an online waitlist to be notified when the box office opens in November.