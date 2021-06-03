It's the end of the world as we know it in Samuel Beckett's surreal and much-loved comedy

After the surreal year or so we’ve had, you either lean into the end-of-the-world vibes or you don’t. Celebrated theatre company Red Line Productions have gone with the former. First they brought absurdist classic Exit the King to the Old Fitz, with its mean old monarch who refuses to let go even as his kingdom crumbles towards total collapse. Now they’re digging up the genius of Samuel Beckett’s dystopian Happy Days.

Stage stalwart and Home and Away lead Belinda Giblin plays Winnie, a woman who starts each day in a Mad Max-style post-apocalyptic wasteland inexplicably buried in the dirt. Lex Marinos (Glitch) plays her not entirely helpful husband, Willie. Increasingly isolated, Winnie is all of us during lockdown, trying to figure out a way to get through the new normal as unscathed as possible.

Beckett’s wildly weird and oddly funny work is perfectly tailored to the intimate basement space of the Old Fitz, and we can’t wait to see Giblin shine in this incredible role, as directed by Craig Baldwin (The Aliens), who previously collaborated with her on John. The Red Line team says, “We are so thrilled to have these two theatre makers who are at the top of their craft present Beckett at his existentially hilarious and ironic best.”

Love dark comedy? Also check out American Psycho the Musical at the Opera House.