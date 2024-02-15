Sydney
Timeout

A Fool In Love - STC - production shot
Photograph: STC/Daniel Boud

The best shows to see on Sydney stages this week

Got a free night up your sleeve and fancy some culture? Here's the plays, musicals and more showing over the next seven days

Written by
Time Out editors
There is an overwhelming number of things to do in Sydney on any given week – let alone theatre. If you want to plan ahead, check out our guide to what's on stage this month. For now, here's our picks of the best shows to see this week.

Gatsby at the Green Light
Photograph: Sydney Opera House/Prudence Upton

Gatsby at the Green Light

  • 4 out of 5 stars
  • Theatre
  • Circuses
  • Sydney

This raucous show could be the closest you’ll get to spending a whirlwind evening inside an extravagant Baz Luhrmann flick. Taking over The Studio in the belly of the Sydney Opera House, Gatsby at the Green Light is a sauced-up variety show that transports audiences into a pop-up, vintage-inspired night club (complete with a functional bar). Think of this production as a sort of live concept album – featuring a smorgasboard of circus acts, top-shelf burlesque, evocative live singing, and impressive aerial artistry – with the rare art of hair-hanging to boot.  Gatsby cherry-picks from the glitz and glamour of one of Jay Gatsby’s famous parties, remixes it, and serves it up as an escapist fantasy where the roaring ’20s meets the 2020s. In doing so, this show masters the timeless allure of a particular niche of spectacle: watching profusely talented and beautiful people performing seriously difficult tricks and dangling precariously in the air (before elegantly dismounting with a brazen wink). ARIA-nominated singer Odette is a stand out member of the ensemble, the earthy and mystical vocal quality of the siren of the Inner West providing a soulful connective thread to the mixed bag of acts. Odette collaborated with musical director Kim Moyes (best known as one-half of iconic Australian electronic duo The Presets) on an original song for the production – although, it’s her covers of hit songs that will continue to play on repeat in your mind (her audacious take on ‘Money (That’s

A Fool in Love
Photograph: STC/Daniel Boud

A Fool in Love

  • 4 out of 5 stars
  • Theatre
  • Comedy
  • Dawes Point

What do the terms “Nicomachean Ethics” and “lying whore” have in common? They are both used in the same sentence in A Fool in Love, Van Badham’s (Banging Denmark) snort-out-loud new romantic comedy, which uproariously kicks off Sydney Theatre Company's 2024 season. This is not an ‘exhale air from your nose while watching a funny scene’ kind of show – be prepared to discover how you truly laugh (and wheeze, and snort) in this fantastic performance.  The play is based on Spanish playwright Lope De Vega’s 17th century farce La Dama Boba, with a script curated thoughtfully to a contemporary audience whilst preserving the core themes of golden age comedia palatina works.  Badham has created an impossibly high bar for comedy... Badham’s work is a masterclass in adaptation, one which is so meticulously tailored to Sydneysiders that it brings praise to her anthropological skills in acknowledging each of the Harbour City’s archetypes. Badham stays true to the tropes of a simple romantic comedy, however she elevates this story through parodying clichés of Sydney archetypes, which provides a level of localised humour and complexity that effortlessly expands the story.  The play is set in the fictional sun-drenched, coastal town of Illescas, a few hours away from Sydney. We open on two men seen rhythmically thrusting away in a dance – and with those pelvic thrusts, begins the story. A once-wealthy businessman, Otto Otavio (Johnny Nasser) is at the brink of financial ruin. His only hope o

The Lehman Trilogy
Photography: Original West End and Broadway Company

The Lehman Trilogy

  • Theatre
  • Drama
  • Sydney

Experience the highs and lows of the new hit production from the Oscar-winning director Sam Mendes, The Lehman Trilogy. Following critically acclaimed sold-out seasons in London’s West End and on Broadway, this five-time Tony Award-winning Best Play will make its Australian premiere at Theatre Royal Sydney on February 21. You only have five weeks to experience this acclaimed spectacle by the National Theatre and Neal Street Productions, which will only show in Sydney until March 24. Adapted from Stefano Massini’s original work by Ben Power and directed by Academy Award and Oscar winner Sam Mendes (The Ferryman, Skyfall, Spectre, American Beauty), The Lehman Trilogy is “a story about a family and a company that changed the world.” Simple as it sounds, you will be amazed by the epic storytelling spanning 163 years – all told by just three actors, plus one pianist, Cat Beveridge.  The three-part saga follows the Lehman brothers' journey from Bavaria to America in the mid-19th century – essentially pursuing the American Dream. Together, they established a company – Lehman Brothers – that in 2008, would spectacularly collapse into bankruptcy, triggering the world’s largest global financial crisis. The Lehman Trilogy is narrated by three actors who seamlessly portray more than 50 characters. Howard W. Overshown will reprise his performance of the fiery middle brother Emanuel Lehman, a role he recently played at the Ahmanson Theatre in Los Angeles. He’ll be joined by Adrian Schiller

Tiny Beautiful Things
Photograph: Belvoir/Brett Boardman

Tiny Beautiful Things

  • 3 out of 5 stars
  • Theatre
  • Drama
  • Surry Hills

We are all struggling with something. Sometimes the struggle is external, and sometimes it’s our own selves that we battle daily. Often, the only solace we find is in knowing that others are also grappling with something. In recent years, the internet has become a place where anyone can find their community, or at least a space to anonymously offload. There are hundreds of blogs and Reddit threads where countless people seek advice on everything from recovering from grief to the best cities to visit in Spain. The age-old saying "you never know what someone else is going through" is vividly portrayed in the stage adaptation of Cheryl Strayed's popular book, Tiny Beautiful Things, created by Nia Vardalos (of My Big Fat Greek Wedding fame). The book (full title Tiny Beautiful Things: Advice on Love and Life from Dear Sugar) is a compilation of entries from the anonymous advice column  Strayed wrote under the pseudonym Sugar for the online literary magazine The Rumpus from 2010 to 2012, which garnered a cult following. The play's strength lies in moments where the storytelling shifts to focus on living through the unthinkable... eliciting tears from many in the audience. Premiering off-Broadway at The Public Theatre in December 2016, the play caught audiences’ attention due to Strayed's popularity from the film adaptation of her 2012 memoir, Wild: From Lost to Found on the Pacific Crest Trail, produced by Reese Witherspoon, and directed by Thomas Kail (of Hamilton fame). It playe

RBG: Of Many, One
Photograph: STC/Prudence Upton

RBG: Of Many, One

  • 4 out of 5 stars
  • Theatre
  • Drama
  • Sydney

One of the most talked about performances to hit the Sydney stage in recent years is back. Local legend Heather Mitchell is donning the robes again to embody the late, great feminist icon Ruth Bader Ginsburg in RBG: Of Many, One – a powerful one-woman show penned by Suzie Miller, the lawyer-turned-playwright behind international smash-hit Prima Facie (and more recently, Jailbaby at Griffin). Sydney Theatre Company is bringing this impactful play to the Drama Theatre at the Sydney Opera House from February 9 to March 30, kicking off an extensive national tour including seasons in Melbourne, Brisbane and Canberra. Read on for our review from the Australian premiere... What does it take to stand firm in a rushing tide? One that suddenly comes not just from the expected direction, but from all of them, buffeting a woman from side to side?  Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the great legal mind, feminist, and later, improbably, the pop culture darling, would know better than most. And RBG: Of Many, One, written by Suzie Miller (of Prima Facie fame) and directed by Priscilla Jackman (White Pearl) tries to trace that journey, and let the audience feel the rush of all those tides.  So how did Heather Mitchell, the actress known for her screen appearance in Binge’s Love Me, and previously, for playing prominent transgender writer and former Australian Defence Force officer Catherine McGregor in the 2018 STC play Still Point Turning: The Catherine McGregor Story, find it within herself to embody an

Elvis: A Musical Revolution
Photograph: Supplied/Daniel Boud

Elvis: A Musical Revolution

  • Theatre
  • Musicals
  • Sydney

How much Elvis is too much? The King of Rock n’ Roll is a perennial pop culture fave, and recently the subject of two major movies – Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis, and Sophia Coppola’s sobering corrective, Priscilla. Last month saw the 31st edition of the venerable Parkes Elvis Festival, and last week the death of rockabilly legend Mojo Nixon, whose most famous song informed us that ‘Elvis is Everywhere’. Almost 50 years after his death, the King continues to reign. Presley’s latest manifestation comes in the form of this musical extravaganza, a stage-bound biography that loosely and lightly tells the story of his rise from rural Mississippi poverty to global domination, kicking off with Presley ruminating on his life backstage at the ’68 Comeback Special. ...perhaps this musical's shameless hagiography is understandable from a certain perspective – we come here not to bury the King, but to praise him. If that reminds you of the Johnny Cash biopic Walk the Line (or, less charitably, the merciless parody Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story), you’re not alone. But Elvis: A Musical Revolution takes more cues from the recent Tina - The Tina Turner Musical. It’s a jukebox musical, of course (how could it not be?) boasting over 40 songs from the Elvis back catalogue. Well, bits of them, at any rate – in an effort to cram in as many Presley bangers as possible, the show resorts to medlies, which seems to be missing the point. Surely, in a production celebrating one of the most iconic musical figu

The Lewis Trilogy
Photograph: Supplied/Griffin Theatre | Paul Capsis in costume for 'Così'

The Lewis Trilogy

  • Theatre
  • Drama
  • Darlinghurst

A monumental five-hour theatre experience, comprising three plays by one of Australia’s leading playwrights, serving as a (temporary) farewell to the indie home of original Aussie theatre in Kings Cross? Count us in! Sydney’s Griffin Theatre Company is kicking off its 2024 season in earnest with Louis Nowra’s The Lewis Trilogy, marking the final production to be staged at the iconic SBW Stables Theatre before it undergoes major redevelopment works (thanks to the theatre being rescued by a billionaire philanthropist). Spanning five decades in changing Australia, The Lewis Trilogy chronicles the arc of Lewis’ life as he ages from a teenaged boy to a young man to a local veteran of Kings Cross. At the heart of the trio is a fantastical reimagining of Nowra’s most beloved play, Così – a semi-autobiographical comic commentary set in a Melbourne mental hospital in 1971 (which yes, was adapted into the 1996 movie starring our Toni Collette!). Così is bookended by Summer of the Aliens and This Much is True. This sentimental production involves an ensemble of eight of Sydney’s favourite actors including the otherworldly Australian treasure Paul Capsis (whom we were just recently admiring in absurdist romp The Chairs), the excellent Thomas Campbell (the dark horse of many musicals at Hayes Theatre Co, including the multiple Sydney Theatre Award-winning Metropolis) and legendary songstress/actor/comedian Ursula Yovich along with Philip Lynch, Masego Pitso, Nikki Viveca, Darius Williams,

Hayes Theatre Cabaret Season
Photograph: Supplied/Hayes Theatre Co

Hayes Theatre Cabaret Season

  • Theatre
  • Musicals
  • Elizabeth Bay

From celebrating one of Sydney’s original cabaret icons and trans trailblazers, to honouring queer artists and songwriters, to revisions of sold-out shows by a killer impromptu LGBTQIA+ cast – the February cabaret season at the Hayes Theatre is promising to be a hit. It's perfect timing, with all the fabulousness unfolding across the city for the annual Sydney Mardi Gras Festival. Amongst other productions at the humble Potts Point theatre, there are five main cabarets that are part of the program: Theys at the Hayes, Homage, Musical Bang Bang 2, Carlotta, and In Vogue. Don’t know where to start? Let us illuminate you. We are warming up our pipes to sing along at Homage (Feb 22-25), an event all for queer community and by queer artists. A spin-off of the wildly popular Queerstories project, Homage is hosted by Maeve Marsden (director of Lizzie at the Hayes) and the Hayes' co-artistic director Victoria Falconer with a line-up featuring Brendan Maclean, Tom Sharah, Vidya Makan, Malaika Mfalme (Thursday and Saturday) and RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under runner-up Kween Kong (Sunday). Any hit song is game for performance, but the one condition is that it must have been made big by a queer artist. Another show exploring a little bit of this and a little bit of that is Musical Bang Bang 2 (Feb 23), a follow up to its first impromptu show that sold out in under 24 hours in Melbourne earlier this year. Meanwhile, In Vogue (Mar 1-3) is a comprehensive exploration of the work of pop ic

Shitty
Photograph: Essential Workers/Phil Erbacher

Shitty

  • 5 out of 5 stars
  • Theatre
  • Surry Hills

Remember those books of short stories you’d pull off a library shelf as a kid, filled with scary tales of beating hearts under floors, loves that never grew old, and murder weapons that got baked in the oven and eaten by the police? What if those scary stories happened right now – in the era of smartphones, Airbnbs and gay clubs – and splattered at your feet? Presented by essential workers, Shitty is an anthology of three tales that nail that particular gothic niche. A collection of increasingly eerie tales for those of us who are nearing 20-(plus ten)-years-old, reminding us that there are, in fact, things much more terrifying than turning 30. Directed by Zoë Hollyoak (Collapsible) and written by Chris Edwards, and staged with an expert layering of tension and a twisted sense of humour, this is theatre for the sicko in all of us. ...this is theatre for the sicko in all of us. Hailley Hunt’s set is a mostly bare, black stage with a looming metal staircase leading up to nowhere, backed by a black brick wall. Making the most of Belvoir’s small downstairs theatre, it’s something like a basement out of a horror movie, where no surface is perfectly flat and there is just enough evidence of someone or something, but not their whereabouts. Hunt also designs the litany of props hidden in this seemingly bare stage, which make their dramatic entrances to delighted and terrified squeals from the audience. Morgan Moroney lights the stage with three fluorescent strips that change colours

