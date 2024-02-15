The best shows to see on Sydney stages this week

Remember those books of short stories you’d pull off a library shelf as a kid, filled with scary tales of beating hearts under floors, loves that never grew old, and murder weapons that got baked in the oven and eaten by the police? What if those scary stories happened right now – in the era of smartphones, Airbnbs and gay clubs – and splattered at your feet? Presented by essential workers, Shitty is an anthology of three tales that nail that particular gothic niche. A collection of increasingly eerie tales for those of us who are nearing 20-(plus ten)-years-old, reminding us that there are, in fact, things much more terrifying than turning 30. Directed by Zoë Hollyoak (Collapsible) and written by Chris Edwards, and staged with an expert layering of tension and a twisted sense of humour, this is theatre for the sicko in all of us. ...this is theatre for the sicko in all of us. Hailley Hunt’s set is a mostly bare, black stage with a looming metal staircase leading up to nowhere, backed by a black brick wall. Making the most of Belvoir’s small downstairs theatre, it’s something like a basement out of a horror movie, where no surface is perfectly flat and there is just enough evidence of someone or something, but not their whereabouts. Hunt also designs the litany of props hidden in this seemingly bare stage, which make their dramatic entrances to delighted and terrified squeals from the audience. Morgan Moroney lights the stage with three fluorescent strips that change colours