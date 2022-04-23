Sydney
Heroes of the Fourth Turning

  • Theatre, Drama
  • Seymour Centre, Darlington
Heroes of the Fourth Turning cast
Photograph: Supplied/Outhouse Theatre Co
Time Out says

This Pulitzer nominated play shines a light on conservative Catholicism in the Trump era

Following their acclaimed five-star production of Ulster American, Outhouse Theatre Co returns to present the Sydney premiere of Pulitzer Prize finalist, Heroes of the Fourth Turning.

Will Arbery’s bold and startling play puts a disarming lens on conservative Catholicism and its disciples during the Trump era, with grace, insight and understanding. It was awarded a breathless five stars by Time Out New York’s reviewer in 2019.

Rooted in Arbery’s personal experience, the play is set just days after the 2017 white-supremacist riots in Charlottesville, as four old friends gather to celebrate their mentor, who has just been inducted as president of their small Catholic alma mater in Wyoming.

But as spiritual chaos descends, their celebration unravels to reveal the divisions fracturing their beliefs, their country and themselves.

Arbery is a writer on the rise. In addition to being a playwright, he was a consultant on season three of HBO's hit television series, Succession, and will be a co-producer on season four. See where it all started with Heroes of the Fourth Turning.

Heroes of the Fourth Turning plays at the Seymour Centre from March 31 to April 23. Get your tickets here.

Alannah Maher
Written by
Alannah Maher

Details

Address:
Seymour Centre
University of Sydney
Cnr Cleveland St & City Rd
Chippendale
Sydney
2008
Contact:
www.seymourcentre.com
02 9351 7940
Price:
$35-$49
Opening hours:
Box Office: Mon-Fri 9am-5pm; Sat 11am-3pm; one hour prior to performance.

Dates and times

