A fun adventure for all the family, it's also a cool way to learn about First Nations culture

If you find your attentions constantly drifting across the ditch for a better way of looking at the world, then you and your kids will love Hide the Dog.

This fun for all the family adventure debuting at teh Seymour Centre this Sydney Festival 2021 is co-written by Palawa man Nathan Maynard and Māori playwright Jamie McCaskill, and it sounds proper adorable too. Running from january 13-17, it’s spun on the idea that two kids stumble across the last remaining Tasmanian Tiger – aka the Thylacine – while out playing one afternoon. Realising the importance of this remarkable creature, they decide to spirit it across to Aotearoa in order to hide the beast, protecting it from hunters.

But it’s not smooth sailing: they also have the gods of both countries to contend with in this beautiful celebration of First Nations culture. Directed by Noongar man Isaac Drandic and featuring an outstanding set crafted Māori designer Jane Hakaraia, it’s pretty lush all round, celebrating friendship and the power of culture.

