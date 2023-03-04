Time Out says

This fabulous farce is a tribute to Jane Austen’s drawing room dramas set in post-plebiscite Sydney

When his mother is left destitute by a dodgy suitor, young Elliott is packed off to post-plebiscite Sydney to find a suitably wealthy man to marry, but he faces a torrid tour of the city’s gay scene in search of true love.

Helpmann Award-winning director Dean Bryant and playwright Lewis Treston glow up Jane Austen in this fabulous farce that comes across like Muriel’s Wedding meets Kath and Kim with a dash of Priscilla and a pinch of 19th century drawing room drama.

Presented by Sydney Theatre Company as part of Sydney World Pride, Hubris & Humiliation will mount a hilarious critique of the institution of marriage and poke fun at contemporary values around money, property and class. With Henrietta Amevor, Mathew Cooper, Roman Delo, Celia Ireland, Melissa Kahraman, Andrew McFarlane, and Ryan Panizza.

Hubris & Humiliation plays at Sydney Theatre Company's Wharf 1 Theatre, Walsh Bay, from January 20 to March 4. Get your tickets here.