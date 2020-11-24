Global superstars and Brisbane-based acrobatic company Circa return to Sydney Festival with a level-up on Humans

Producing some of the most spectacular circus acts in the world, never mind Australia, Brisbane powerhouse’s Circa are back this Sydney Festival and they mean business.

They’ll amaze jaw-gaping audiences at Carriageworks with a sensuous, sinewy work building on on their smash hit Sydney Festival 2017 show. As spun from the mind of artistic director Yaron Lifschitz, the show pushes the boundaries of what circus and acrobatics can be.

The towering pile of human excellence on display will celebrate the magnificent power and silky smooth moves of the human body in intimate detail. And composer Ori Lichtik knows just how to match their virtuosic body-bending with a soaring score. He’s ably assisted by Paul Jackson’s dazzling light show.

Love it? Here's our guide to the best of the rest of this year's Sydney Festival.