Three strangers find their lives intertwined in this debut dark Australian gothic play set in regional NSW

We love spooking ourselves out with a bit of Australian gothic, so consider us properly psyched that we can stream Miranda Gott’s exciting debut play Kangaroo for free. Set in a small regional NSW town, it’s the sort of place that’s hiding an abundance of secrets. Three perfect strangers find themselves hurled into this dark hart of intrigue over the course of one fateful night that will transform them forever.

There’s former city-dwelling art lecturer Barbara (Geraldine Brown), who has embraced the tree change, young mum Melissa (Madelaine Osborn), struggling to keep her head above water in a dangerous situation, and cheery sewage worker Mick (Duncan Wass), who loves nothing better than a good book and always has a smile to share. Everything’s about to be blown apart when their stories crossover.

This darkly comic look at small town life was all set to bow at Penrith institution the Joan, but you know what put paid to that. But rather than abandon all hope, the cast pulled together under the direction of Becky Russell to record it as a goosebump-inducing audio play instead. We recommend pouring a drink of something stiff, turning off the lights and settling in for the thrills. You can book your totally free ticket here. Get ready to be gripped.

