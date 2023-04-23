Time Out says

The Broadway hit La Cage aux Folles returns to Sydney for one week only at the State Theatre this April. This acclaimed production, which had a brief preview season earlier this year, stars one of Australia’s most inimitable performers, five-time Helpmann Award winner Paul Capsis in the lead role of Albin, with internationally renowned singer and actor Michael Cormick (Beauty and The Beast, The Phantom Of The Opera) as his husband Georges.

Based on the 1973 French play of the same name by Jean Poiret, this musical went on to inspire the 1978 French film of the same name, and the 1996 American movie The Birdcage (starring Robin Williams and Nathan Lane). The show boasts infectious melodies by Jerry Herman (Hello Dolly, Mame) and a hysterical book by Harvey Fierstein (Kinky Boots, Torch Song Trilogy). The show tells the story of a gay couple who run a St Tropez drag club. When their straight son brings his fiancée’s ultra-conservative parents for dinner, chaos and hilarity ensues.

La Cage aux Folles is a traditional Broadway musical with big, brassy dance numbers, yet it was revolutionary in many ways. Opening on Broadway in 1983, it broke barriers for gay representation by becoming the first hit Broadway musical centred on a homosexual relationship. The show’s act one finale, ‘I Am What I Am’, received praise as a "gay anthem" and has been widely recorded.

Showtune Productions presents this all-new Australian production, with direction by Riley Spadaro (The Italians, This Bitter Earth). The cast includes Zoë Ventoura (Home and Away, Packed To The Rafters), playing Marie Dindon, and bright new star Noah Mullins (Jagged Little Pill, West Side Story), playing Georges and Albin’s son Jean-Michel. Show-stopping sensation Lucia Mastrantone (Looking For Alibrandi, The Harp in the South) is back playing multiple characters, including the stylish restaurant owner Jacqueline.

Producer David M. Hawkins said: “It's so wonderful to have La Cage aux Folles play the gorgeous historic State Theatre, a match made in heaven. This show will be fabulous at the State, as the title song perfectly says of our nightclub: ‘Its rather gawdy but it also rather grand’. I am so excited that more people will get to see this hysterical and special show.”

La Cage aux Folles runs from April 19-23, 2023. Tickets start at $49.95 and you can snap them up over here.

