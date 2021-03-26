Opera Australia revives their big-ticket Harbour extravaganza

Begining in 2012, Opera Australia embarked on an ambitious project: to present an annual outdoor opera performed on a grand harbourside stage. Stepping out of the iconic Opera House and onto the waters surrounding it amped up the spectacle in what is already one of the most beautiful places in the world, all without sacrificing any artistic or musical integrity. Incredibly, it worked, and Handa Opera on Sydney Harbour (HOSH) is now an essential event on our city’s calendar.

Sadly, this incredible achievement hit the same stumbling block as every other performing arts company in Australia (and the world), shut down by the not-so-grand operatic tragedy of 2020. But nothing could stop them from bouncing back, and now the curtain will rise once more on Francesca Zambello's La Traviata. This was the production that made HOSH a huge success, thanks in large part to Brian Thomson's set design, which featured a giant picture frame as the stage and a massive, nine-metre Swarovski-encrusted chandelier hanging from a crane. You’ll have another chance to hear one of the most beautiful works ever written when it reopens on March 26, running through to April 25. Doors open form 5.30pm, for a 7.30pm show.

La Traviata features a bunch of tunes you probably already know, including the rambunctious 'Brindisi' (aka the Drinking Song) and 'Sempre Libera', a coloratura soprano aria that soars into ridiculously high territory, maybe best known in Australia for this fabulous moment in Priscilla, Queen of the Desert.

In this production, leading lady Violetta – played alternately by Australian soprano Stacey Alleaume and Italian star Jessica Nuccio – sings it while literally swinging from a chandelier. Eat your heart out, Sia. Director Constantine Costi picks up where he left off, taking the reins of a HOSH production for the first time, with the original set revived, including all 10,000 of those glistening crystals.

Opera Australia’s Artistic Director Lyndon Terracini recalls the shock of last year’s no show. “It was entirely surreal seeing months and months of hard work literally being torn down without a note being sung. It was really distressing for everyone. So we really will be coming full circle when we hit the stage. I suspect it will be an emotional time for all the cast and crew.”

