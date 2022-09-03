Time Out says

This sharp-tongued financial thriller tries to make sense of one of the most catastrophic economic crises of modern history

The year is 1978. Wall Street has been taken over by a new generation. The flood of petrodollars has elevated US banking to an indomitable position. Luxury hotel rooms, fine dining and attractive company is the life of those who jet around the globe selling loans to developing countries eager to borrow, and there are plenty.

But the writing on the wall tells a different tale. It tells of the overwhelming recklessness of the banks, of countries struggling to repay their debts. And before long, an unthinkable nightmare starts to be made reality.

Dream Plane Productions – the team behind Fuente Ovejuna! and Ditch – bring you another chilling Australian premiere from the mind of award-winning writer, Beth Steel. Labyrinth is directed by rising star Margaret Thanos (artistic director of Meraki).

As sharp-tongued as Succession but with a Lynchian descent into madness – Labyrinth is a surreal financial thriller that tries to make sense of one of the most catastrophic economic crises of modern history – the Latin American Debt Crisis – which melted down banks, brought the world economy to the brink and unleashed devastation to an entire continent that lasted decades.

You can see Labyrinth at Marrickville’s humble Flight Path Theatre from August 17 to September 3, 2022. Grab tickets here.

