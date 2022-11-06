Sydney
Looking for Alibrandi

  • Theatre, Drama
  • Belvoir St Theatre, Surry Hills
A man holding his arm out and touching a woman's face
Photograph: Supplied/Belvoir St Theatre
Time Out says

The much-loved Sydney-based tale about relationships, growing up and finding your place in the world arrives on stage at Belvoir this spring

It’s the 30th anniversary of Melina Marchetta’s beloved Australian novel Looking for Alibrandi this year and its messages about finding yourself and your place in the world are as true and powerful today as they were three decades ago.

Adapted by award-winning screenwriter and theatre-maker Vidya Rajan, Looking for Alibrandi will be coming to life on stage this spring at Belvoir St Theatre, directed by Stephen Nicolazzo and starring Chanella Macri as Josie.

Exploring the notions of identity, the nuances and complexities of human relationships and what it was like to grow up in Sydney in the 1990s, Looking for Alibrandi delves into the life of Italian-Australian teenager Josephine Alibrandi as she strives to find her place in the world.

Theatregoers will see Josie grapple with her Nonna’s traditional expectations, her desire to get to know her dad, and the all-consuming agony that is a teenage crush, resulting in a heartstring-pulling coming-of-age-story filled with highs and lows.

The perfect outing for friends and family, Looking for Alibrandi is a play about family and connection that is likely to stay etched in your memory for years to come.

Looking for Alibrandi will be showing at Belvoir St Theatre from October 1 to November 6, with performances on daily Tuesday to Sunday. Tickets are available now and range from $35 to $91.

Book tickets to Looking for Alibrandi at Belvoir St Theatre here.

By Avril Treasure for Time Out in association with Belvoir St Theatre

Details

Event website:
belvoir.com.au/productions/looking-for-alibrandi/
Address:
Belvoir St Theatre
25 Belvoir St
Surry Hills
Sydney
2010
Contact:
mail@belvoir.com.au
Price:
$35 -$91

Dates and times

