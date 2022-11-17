Sydney
Mamma Mia! The Musical

  • Theatre, Musicals
  1. The cast of Mamma Mia! 2017 Australian production
    Photograph: Supplied/James D Morgan | The cast of Mamma Mia! 2017 Australian production
  2. The cast of Mamma Mia! 2017 Australian production
    Photograph: Supplied/James D Morgan | The cast of Mamma Mia! 2017 Australian production
Buy ticket
Time Out says

The tried and tested ABBA jukebox musical set on a Greek island is coming back to the Sydney stage

Can't you hear me, S.O.S.? Calling all dancing queens, the jukebox musical to end all jukebox musicals is voulez vous-ing its way back to Sydney for a strictly limited season. You’d have to have been living under a rock since the mid 2010s to not have a passing awareness of Mamma Mia! Critics may be divided, but the 65 million tickets sold across the world are a testament to the popularity of this smash-hit phenomenon – let alone the two box office smashing movies it inspired.

A Greek island paradise, a beautiful bride, a proud mother, three possible fathers, and 22 of ABBA’s greatest hit songs – it’s a tried and true recipe that is certain to bring joy to plenty of people when it hits the Sydney Lyric Theatre in May. 

This brand new 2023 production of Mamma Mia! is a re-staging of the highly successful 2017 production which featured the original work of a completely Australian creative team lead by Helpmann Award winning director Gary Young, choreographer Tom Hodgson, musical supervisor Stephen Amos, set designer Linda Bewick, costume designer Suzy Strout, lighting designer Gavan Swift and sound design by Michael Waters. Mamma Mia! is produced in Australia by Michael Coppel, Louise Withers and Linda Bewick.

Tickets are on sale from November 24, 2022, or you can join the waitlist here.

Want more? Check out all the best musical theatre to see in Sydney.

Alannah Maher
Written by
Alannah Maher

Details

Loading animation
