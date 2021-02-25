An important play tackling a serious subject too often overlooked

Playwright Michael Gray Griffith, co-founder of theatre company The Wolves, was devastated by the suicide of his good friend, actor Guy May. Stunned by the unexpected news, he sat with it for a long time, his writer’s brain struggling to make sense of it. Two scenes kept swirling around his head. All he had to do was figure out how to connect them.

Marooned, a deeply personal and yet universally relevant play, is the result. The stripped-back show is set in a waiting room in the after-life where four souls sit in limbo. Where are they? How did they get here? Can they go home? It opens up a raw and honest dialogue about a subject that unfortunately too often is tip-toed around.

Focusing on hope and our ability to reach out to one another, the heartfelt play was a hit when it initially toured regional Victoria, despite the difficult subject matter. So much so it came to the attention of the chief of the Australian Army. The show will now go on to tour army bases around the country. You can take in the Sydney run of this important work at the Paddington RSL at 7.30pm on March 4 and 5.

If this story has raised any issues for you, please reach out to Lifeline on 13 11 14 or Beyond Blue on 1300 22 4636.