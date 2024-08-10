Are you holding on for a hero? Well, get ready to see a whole lot of superheroes (and a whole lot more of them than you’ve ever seen before) in this titillating adults-only stage show. MARVELous: The Massive Marvel Parody invites you to dive into the sealed section with your favourite comic book characters.

If the new Deadpool & Wolverine blockbuster didn’t get ridiculous enough for your taste, then this live experience should scratch the itch. From a square-jawed Captain America flanked by star-spangled chorus girls, to an airborne Scarlet Witch whipping around on a pole – this risqué show brings Marvel’s heroes to life with an incredible cast of dancers, singers, acrobats, and high flying aerialists. And the whole affair is served up with a naughty twist and a knowing wink.

Created by and for avid superhero fans, this saucy debut stage spectacle has been realised by a skilled production crew. The show comes complete with a rock-infused soundtrack, breathtaking stage design, and dazzling costumes dreamed up by Sydney’s own costuming powerhouse and burlesque peach Eva Devore (@eva_devore).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MARVELous: A Risqué Parody (@marveloustheshow)

The show’s co-creator Samwise Holmes says: "We're taking the piss, but we're doing it with a heck of a lot of love. The show is just pure insanity – someone could have never seen an Avengers films, and I am certain they’ll be in stitches and awe along with the rest of us. The cast are both incredibly talented and hilarious."

Make like Thanos, and with a snap of your fingers, you’ll be transported into your brightest fantasy. There’s just one catch – you must be over the age of 18 to attend. This totally unauthorised world-premiere production by Action Reaction Entertainment must close on Saturday, August 10 at The Concourse Theatre, Chatswood. Tickets start at $75 and you can grab yours over here.

(PSA: This production is not affiliated with Disney or Marvel Entertainment.)

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out Sydney newsletter for the best in arts and culture, food & drink inspo and activity ideas, straight to your inbox.

RECOMMENDED: