This smash-hit musical asks: What does it take to make it big, and who gets left behind?

They say pop will eat itself, and the same certainly true for Broadway. Everyone loves a show about putting on a show, whether's it's backstage hauntings in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s The Phantom of the Opera or the more low-key comedy of The Wedding Singer.

Stephen Sondheim and George Furth’s musical Merrily We Roll Along is one of the very best of the self-referential showbiz shows. Adapting and updating a 1939 play by George S Kaufman and Moss Hart, the show depicts the story of a man called Franklin Shepard, a composer who has chucked in a gig writing musicals to produce Hollywood movies instead. It grapples with the price of success and those that get left behind.

Hayes Theatre Co will present a razzle-dazzle take on the fabulous show that traces Franklin's life backwards, from movie-making fame to the Broadway game, depicting how he became the man he is today. Emerging talent Andrew Coshan (Jersey Boys) will play Franklin. He’ll be joined by Everybody Loves Lucy star Elise McCann and Xanadu lead Ainsley Melham, alongside a cast including Georgina Hopson (West Side Story) and Aaron Tsindos (Muriel’s Wedding).

They’ll be directed by one of Australian musical theatre’s finest, Dean Bryant (Little Shop of Horrors), collaborating with choreographer Andrew Hallsworth and musical director Andrew Worboys. Jeremy Allen is on set deisgn duties, with Mel Liertz on costumes, Veronique Bennett on lighting and sound designer Dave Bergman. The show opens and June 24 and runs through to the end of July, and it’s about time this glorious show made it to the stage in Sydney, having had to cancel one week out from rehearsals commencing last year. “There was the fear of not being able to fulfil the dream we’d been planning for so long, which is so pertinent to Merrily’s heartbreaking narrative of the complexities of making art with your closest friends,” Bryant says. “So to return is true wish fulfilment.”

