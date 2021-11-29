This five-star musical is kicking it to Sydney to paint the town rogue in 2022

Do you believe in freedom, beauty, truth and love? Yes? Good.

After a delayed but spectacular run in Melbourne, Moulin Rouge! The Musical is kicking it over to Sydney in 2022 for a run at the Capitol Theatre from May 28.

The show has been getting rave reviews. Time Out Melbourne’s reviewer gave it a whopping five stars, saying: “Moulin Rouge! The Musical is every bit the “spectacular spectacular” fans have waited for, bursting onto the stage with the same visual splendour and captivating music that made Baz Luhrmann’s film such a hit.”

The stage version is closely based on the film and features (almost) all of the songs you know and love, including 'Lady Marmalade', 'Come What May', 'Your Song' and a whole new version of the 'Elephant Love Medley'. There are also a whole bunch of songs in there that were released in the years following the film's 2001 release date (for example, Katy Perry's 'Firework' is in place of 'One Day I'll Fly Away').

Alongside the choreography, direction and impressive song list, critics have been particularly dazzled by the set design, which transforms the theatre into a slice of Paris at the turn of the century. It's set to do the same at the Capitol, where the major Sydney theatre will be transformed into the opulent French nightclub, complete with its very own giant windmill and huge blue elephant.

The Australian production's cast is led by Alinta Chidzey (Chicago, West Side Story) as Satine and the relatively new Des Flanagan as Christian. Our Melbourne reviewer commends them both, saying “As Satine, the courtesan and “sparkling diamond” of the Moulin Rouge, Alinta Chidzey is phenomenal, her voice as pristine as the crystal-studded gown and song she enters on.”

The role of Moulin Rouge proprietor, Harold Zidler, is filled by Simon Burke while the villainous Duke of Monroth is played by Andrew Cook. The artists Toulouse-Lautrec and Santiago are played by Tim Omaji (who you might know as Timomatic) and Ryan Gonzalez, while the Moulin Rouge's performers of Nini, La Chocolat, Arabia and Babydoll are filled by Samantha Dodemaide, Ruva Ngwenya, Olivia Vásquez and Christopher J Scalzo.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical opens at the Capitol Theatre from May 28. Pre-sales for tickets commence Monday, December 13, and general tickets go on sale from December 16. Find out more here.