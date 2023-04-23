Sydney
New Balance

  • Theatre
  • Old Fitzroy Theatre, Woolloomooloo
A person with a moustache and tattoos and wearing a white singlet top lays peacefully on a dark ground
Photograph: Supplied/Red Line Productions
Time Out says

The latest intimate show to inhabit the Old Fitz' basement weaves together stories of the queer disabled experience

Built from a tapestry of intersecting stories of the queer disabled experience, New Balance celebrates the intimacy and surprising universality of the experience of growing up on the outside. 

Following Red Line Productions’ celebrated Collapsible – which our critic called "refreshing and compelling" – New Balance is the latest show to inhabit the intimate pub basement theatre at the Old Fitz. Creators Christopher Bryant and Emma Palackic interrogate and constellate the moments that form and hurt us in equal measure.

What are the points of connection that are unique for the queer community? What formulates these points of connection, and makes them special? And how can we be truly self-reflexive within a community that is trying to progress while still under attack?

Universal, uniting and empowering, New Balance is a tight one-hour show that moves beyond trauma to imagine a brightly queer new future.

New Balance plays at the Old Fitz from April 19-23. Find out more and snap up tickets over here.

Feeling dramatic? Check out the best shows to see in Sydney this month.

Alannah Maher
Alannah Maher

www.redlineproductions.com.au/new-balance
Old Fitzroy Theatre
129 Dowling St
Woolloomooloo
Sydney
2011
$35-$48

