Nice Work If You Can Get It

  • Theatre, Musicals
  • Hayes Theatre Co, Elizabeth Bay
Nice Work If You Can Get It at the Hayes
Photograph: Supplied/Hayes Theatre Co
Time Out says

Nice work if you can get to see this 1920s musical comedy at the Hayes

Oh to be a wealthy young playboy in the Prohibition era. What could possibly ever go wrong? A fresh take on a classic 1920s musical, Nice Work if You Can Get It traces the tale of Jimmy Winter (Rob Mallett), a roaring ’20s bon vivant with a weakness for chorus girls. That is until he is forced to marry a woman of substance, Eileen Evergreen (Grace Driscoll), and on the weekend of his nuptials encounters a bootlegger who has stashed 400 cases of gin in his basement. 

Following on from the success of the 2021 Neglected Musicals presentation, Cameron Mitchell will direct and choreograph this production. The one-time smash-hit Broadway show is produced by Michelle Guthrie, with the book by Joe DiPietro and music and lyrics by tin pan alley greats George and Ira Gershwin. Expect to sing along to classics such as ‘Let’s Call the Whole Thing Off’, ‘Someone to Watch Over Me’, ‘S’Wonderful’, 'I’ve Got a Crush on You’ and others.

The price of tickets ranges from $65 to $75, and you can get them on the Hayes Theatre Co website. With performances running from November 18, 2022 at the Hayes Theatre Co in Potts Point, Nice Work if You Can Get It is the feel-good musical production to see 2022 off in Art Deco style. 

Want more? Check out the best shows in Sydney this month.

Written by Saffron Swire

Details

Event website:
hayestheatre.com.au/event/nice-work-if-you-can-get-it/
Address:
Hayes Theatre Co
19 Greenknowe Ave
Potts Point
Sydney
2011
Price:
$65-$75

Dates and times

