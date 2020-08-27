Listen to the Bell Shakespeare founder on why the Bard still holds so much appeal for theatre-goers today

If drama is your deal and you’ve sorely missed theatre during lockdown, you cannot wait to see hit musicals Hamilton and Come From Away, and are itching to get back to venues like Belvoir and the STC, then the Sydney Opera House has a digital event that just might interest you.

In partnership with renowned company Bell Shakespeare, they present one of the most celebrated figures in the Australian theatre scene: Bell Shakespeare founder John Bell. He sat down solo on the Joan Sutherland stage to perform an excerpt from One Man In His Time, which explores the beauty of Shakespeare’s enduring poetry, nimble use of language and imagery, and the legacy of Bell’s lifetime spent performing and producing the Bard's work.

A gift to the ages, Bell has always maintained that the works of Shakespeare should be accessible to everyone, and this free digital performance sure helps reach out to the masses. The one-man show was recorded live and will be ready to stream at home any time from Friday, August 28 at 8pm. It should be a salve for sore hearts for those that hold dear to the idea, “All the world’s a stage, and all the men and women merely players. They have their exits and their entrances, and one man in his time plays many parts, his acts being seven ages.”

We hope Bell will still be doing his thing for a few acts more, and in the meantime, his wise words will warm us while we wait for all of Sydney’s theatres to switch off the ghost lights and welcome us back in with open arms.

