Sydney Theatre Company 2021 season
Welcome STC back to its spiritual home at the Wharf with five stellar shows unveiled for Act 1 of 2021
Next year was always going to be a momentous one for Sydney Theatre Company (STC), as the Grande Dame of the city’s stage scene will finally sashay back into her spiritual home at the Wharf in Walsh Bay. The Great Vanishing of 2020 has made the return all the sweeter. “It’s not just us who are coming back home to our home theatres, audiences are coming back to the experience of theatre as well, so there’s a beautiful synergy in it and it’s going to create quite a special year,” STC’s artistic director Kip Williams says.
So he's a bit happy, then? “One thousand per cent, I cannot tell you how overjoyed I am. It's the soul of the company, that building. It’s in the DNA of who we are, those spaces, and the refurbishment has been a long time coming, well beyond the three years it’s taken to physically do the renovations. It’s been close to a decade of planning. So to be finally returning is an utter joy. And I feel very lucky to be the artistic director who gets to christen the theatre and plan the journey of theatrical experiences that the new space is going to offer.”
With part one of the 2021 season unveiled, Williams is pumped for audiences to experience the new and improved Wharf, which will finally realise the original design ambition – that each space will be fully-flexible in its seating configuration. “The way that I’ve curated the first year is to have the space shift every time the audience comes in. So the thing I’m most excited about is audiences seeing all six of the shows and going on that journey, having the surprise and delight of walking into that familiar space and seeing it in a different configuration.”
Coming up at STC
Playing Beatie Bow
Theatrical superstar Kate Mulvany wowed audiences and critics with her epic take on Ruth Park’s The Harp in the South. Now she marks STC’s grand return to the Wharf with her sure-to-be stellar adaptation of another of Park’s much-loved stories, Playing Beatie Bow. Directed by Williams, Hungry Ghosts star Catherine Văn-Davies plays teenager Abigail, who follows a mysterious young girl, Beatie Bow (Sofia Nolan, The Wolves), on a time-travelling adventure that leaps from the Rocks today to 1873. “To stage a story that’s all about our local community, as we return back to the Wharf, is a very special thing,” says Williams. “Especially at a time when we’re forging a new chapter in the company’s history.”
Appropriate
Avatar star Sam Worthington star has joined STC's take on Branden Jacobs-Jenkins' dysfunctional family drama Appropriate, and if claustrophobic family gatherings haunted by dark secrets are your thing, then you’ll likely be deliriously intrigued. A subversion of the ‘Great American Play’ it begins with the Lafayette siblings (Lucy Bell, Mandy McElhinney) returning to their Arkansas plantation to sort through the hoardings of their deceased father. Uncovering terrible images in an old photo album spirals into an all-out crisis in this twisted family comedy, one that mirrors the great divide rending the US right now. “It’s so bloody funny,” Williams says of the esley Enoch-directed show. “But it’s sort of like a Trojan horse, using that form to take you into a conversation about race relations in America, about unspoken dark histories, and the links between American and Australian culture.”
Home, I'm Darling
The year that never was swept Laura Wade’s biting social satire Home, I’m Darling from STC's, but like the lockdown hunger for nostalgia, it's back! Picture the scene: Andrea Demetriades looks swell in a gingham dress and perfectly coiffed hair as Judy, tasked with perfecting devilled eggs and Screwdrivers as the perfect housewife for her working hubby Johnny (Anthony Taufa). The only trick is, this isn’t the middle of last century, it’s now, and Judy’s second-wave feminist mum (Tracy Mann) is not best pleased. Resident director Jessica Arthur, who kick-started STC’s return in late 2020 with lauded Hugo Weaving and Wayne Blair-led show Wonnangatta, helms the hilarity that ensues. “This play that examines the 1950s, where the cult of domesticity was so prominent, and so it feels more resonant than ever,” Williams says.
Fun Home
Australian musical theatre fans have been hanging to see the Tony Award-wining musical version of Alison Bechdel’s seminal graphic novel Fun Home. It's a heartbreakingly tragicomic look at her coming of age and coming out as a young queer woman in rural Pennsylvania, and her fraught relationship with her father. The smash-hit Broadway show by Jeanine Tesori, with book and lyrics by Lisa Kron, went on to conquer the West End too. Williams says it’s the number-one show audience members have been asking him for in foyers for years now. “People are obsessed with it,” he says. “It’s such a psychologically and emotionally rich offering, and director Dean Bryant’s such a perfect fit for it, because he’s a consummate musical theatre-maker.”
The Wharf Revue: Good Night and Good Luck
It’s been one hell of a ride over two remarkable decades for the comedy stalwarts behind The Wharf Revue, but a certain global whatsit tried to put paid to this time-honoured tradition. It was unsuccessful, though they’ve now decided to throw in the towel anyway. Back for a momentous last hurrah, the original trio of Jonathan Biggins, Drew Forsythe and Phillip Scott have sharpened their wits and are ready to sling their mud as they fittingly take a final bow at the Wharf. Even better, they’ve recruited the magnificent Mandy Bishop to bolster the mayhem. “It’s been a pretty extraordinary run,” Williams says, noting that anything can happen. “I’m hoping Mandy brings her Julia Gillard impersonation out just one more time.”