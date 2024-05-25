Time Out says

This Tony Award-winning musical about the true story of an unsolved murder that divided a nation is coming to Sydney

Following the commanding Broadway Revival in 2023 and a sell-out season in Melbourne, the Tony Award-winning musical Parade is coming to dock in the Harbour City. Hitting the Sydney stage in May 2024, Parade is a moving examination of one of the darkest episodes of America's history. With a book by acclaimed playwright Alfred Uhry (Driving Miss Daisy) and a rousing, colourful and haunting score by Jason Robert Brown (Songs for a New World, The Last Five Years, Bridges of Madison County), this is the true story of an unsolved murder that divided a nation.

Set in early 20th century Atlanta, Georgia, with its legacy of slavery and the Civil War, the story follows Leo Frank, a Brooklyn-raised Jew, who is put on trial for the murder of 13-year-old Mary Phagan. Undercurrents of racism and bigotry, and a mistrial, result in Frank’s condemnation by a conservative community still grappling with the aftermath of the 1906 Atlanta race riots.

A sensationalist publisher fans the flames of religious paranoia to demonise and scapegoat Frank – coupled with a janitor’s false testimony, Frank’s fate is sealed. His only defenders are a governor who risks being politically ostracised for following their conscience, and his Southern Jewish wife who finds the strength and love to become his greatest champion.

Sydney-based actor Aaron Robuck will reprise the role of Leo Frank. Robuck works as a cantorial soloist in the choir at North Shore Temple Emanuel in Chatswood, and his performing credits include La Luna, Dear World and Rags. The role of Lucille Frank will be reprised by Montana Sharp, a singer, songwriter and session musician who has worked with artists such as Katie Noonan, Kate Miller-Heidke and Kate Ceberano. The remaining cast members will be announced at a later date.

“Bringing this production of Parade to Sydney in 2024 is thrilling for us as a company,” said director Mark Taylor (Next to Normal, Rent). “Now, more than ever before, it feels vitally important to breathe new life into this story. A story that acts as a cautionary tale about the dangers of prejudice, fear and the misuse of power.”

This daring classic musical offers both moral lessons and a timely reminder. As Simon Wiesenthal, the Jewish Austrian Holocaust survivor and writer said: “The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing.” Perhaps, this production will be a chance to hold theatre as a place for exploring difficult ideas with complexity and context.

Parade comes to the Everest Theatre at the Seymour Centre, Chippendale, from May 9-25, 2024. Tickets are $69-$99 and on sale now over here, early bird offer ends January 31.

