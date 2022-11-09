Time Out says

Adapted from the 2011 novel, this family drama is set on the ruggedly beautiful but unforgiving southern coast of Tasmania

Adapted from Favel Parrett’s 2011 novel of the same name, Past the Shallows by playwright Julian Lanarch is a trenchant and moving look at the bonds of brotherhood and the challenges of childhood, set on the ruggedly beautiful but unforgiving southern coast of Tasmania.

Brothers Harry and Miles live with their hard-drinking, haunted, and violent father, an abalone diver who has been their sole carer since their mother’s death. While their father tries to wrestle a living from the sea, the pair navigate the difficult transition into adolescence and try to dodge the worst of his rages. Poignant and moving, it’s a confronting depiction of both dysfunction and the bonds that shared trauma can forge.

This production is directed by Ben Winspear, who guides a company of three young and talented actors who each take on multiple roles over the course of the play: Meg Clarke (KXT and New Ghost Theatre Company’s Yen), Ryan Hodson (Bell Shakespeare’s The Players) and Griffin McLaughlin (The Old Nick Company’s Heathers). It is brought to life by the Australian Theatre for Young People and Archipelago Productions at ATYP’s new custom-built Walsh Bay home, the Rebel Theatre.

Speaking of his adaptation, playwright Julian Lanarch said: “Past the Shallows invites people onto a break-neck theatrical ride to the little-known south coast of Tasmania, and asks them to stand in the shoes of people very different from themselves with the hope we leave seeing ourselves a little clearer and treating each other with a little more kindness.”