Before he wrote Wicked, Stephen Schwartz wowed with this spectacular circus-infused musical

There’s a major theatrical extravaganza heading our way before Hamilton hysteria takes hold of Sydney. Tony Award-winning musical-meets-magic-meets-circus show Pippin will move into the Lyric Theatre first, reopening the grand Pyrmont venue on November 24 after months of mothballs.

Pippin is the story of a young man who has to make a big call about what to do with his life. Follow in his hot shot dad’s footsteps, or choose his own adventure? A play-within-a-play, the exciting vaudeville-style show is narrated by a troupe of acrobatic players and features cracking rabble-rousing songs like ‘Corner of the Sky’, ‘Magic To Do’ and ‘No Time at All.’

“We’re thrilled to invite audiences back to the theatre to experience this magical show,” Australian producers John Frost and Suzanne Jones say. “We saw this astonishing new production in New York, where it was the most-nominated Broadway show of the year, and it has gone on to thrill audiences across the globe. Now it’s Australia’s turn with this exclusive Sydney season.”

The Broadway sensation originally debuted in 1972, with music and lyrics by Oscar and Grammy-winner Stephen Schwartz, who went on pen Wicked, and Motown Records backing. Roger O Hirson wrote the book, and original director Bob Fosse contributed to the libretto. This take is helmed by Tony-bestowed Diane Paulus (Hair), with hot-to-trot choreography by Chet Walker channelling Fosse. Gypsy Snider of the Montreal-based circus company 7 Fingers corrals the acrobatics. So we’re talking serious creative royalty here.

Time Out New York reviewer Adam Feldman says the show is “musical-theatre showmanship at its best, a thrilling evening of art and craftiness… for all its scepticism about entertainment, Pippin offers it par excellence”.

Tickets are on sale now, starting from $69.90, with the run stretching to the end of January 2021. Auditions are about to begin, so keep your eyes peeled for cast announcements soon.

From one end of the theatre scale to the other: Check out The Pond in Marrickville.





Time Out’s Love Local campaign is supporting local food, drink and culture businesses in Sydney. Find out how you can help save the places that make our city great.