The best shows to see this Christmas
Theatre's back with a bang like a Christmas cracker, and we've gift-wrapped all the biggest shows to see this festive season
It's time to party, after the year we've had, and there's so much to see and do around town. Theatres that lay dormant for months, lit only by eerie ghost lights, are lit up like a Christmas tree once more. Which means it's time to treat yourself (and your loved ones) to the biggest and best shows in town.
The best way you can support theatre in Sydney is by getting your bum into their seats. We've popped some of the most exciting shows in town under the tree for you to peruse, and now's as good a time as any to splurge on the best stuff coming in the New Year too as an early present for stage addicts.
From city-wide celebration Sydney Festival to the 2021 seasons of STC, Griffin, Belvoir and Sydney Dance Company, there's so much to celebrate, including to some show you've probably never heard of, Hamilton (jokes, it's the hottest ticket in town).
So get writing those Christmas lists...
The biggest and best shows to see this Christmas
Magic Mike Live
Forget the cranberry, this is where the hot sauce is at this Crhistmas. The brainchild of dancer-turned-movie star Channing Tatum, this acrobatic strip show spectacular is based on the big-screen movies and staged in the stunning, burlesque circus-like surrounds of the Arcadia, a purpose-built upsized Spiegeltent erected in the Entertainment Quarter. Thrusting you right into the heat of the moment, the all-singing, all-dancing, all-hip-gyration of this 360-degree immersive hullabaloo is EXACTLY what we need at the tail end of the year that was. Their smooth, gravity-defying moves make it a must-see this Christmas.
Frozen
It might be the toastiest December in a very long time, but Disney is casting a magical spell over the city to make it snow this festive season. It’s pretty cool news indeed that Elsa and Annawill keep us Frozen. We will be the first audiences to get a peek at the Broadway extravaganza outside of New York, and believe us, you're going to want to see the technical wizardry involved in staging a show like this up close. Lighting up the Capitol Theatre with whizz-bang tricks and puppets in the mix, it features all the beloved songs ready for excited sing-alongs, plus a few new tunes from original songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez.
Rent
Jingle those bells as the Sydney Opera House welcomes us back IRL just in time for Christmas with the razzle dazzle of Jonathan Larson’s beloved Broadway rock musical Rent. It stars Kinky Boots alumnus Callum Francis and local lad Seann Miley Moore, who popped up on the UK edition of The X-Factor. The Tony and Pulitzer Prize-winning smash hit is a rock and roll treat that will also leave you with tears on your pillow, so perfect for party season. The show follows a gang of glorious misfits trying to make a quick buck in New York’s East Village in 1991, fighting gentrification and the HIV/AIDS crisis. Join Mark, Roger, Angel and the gang to celebrate the triumph of love and art over adversity, in this loose re-imagining of Puccini's grand opera La Bohème.
Pippin
Tony Award-winning musical-meets-magic-meets-circus show Pippin has raised the curtain at the Lyric Theatre after months of mothballs. It relays the story of a young man who has to make a big call about what to do with his life: Follow in his hot shot dad’s footsteps, or choose his own adventure? We can all kinda relate after the hullabaloo of 2020. A play-within-a-play, the exciting vaudeville-style show is narrated by a troupe of acrobatic players and features cracking rabble-rousing songs like ‘Corner of the Sky’, ‘Magic To Do’ and ‘No Time at All’. So throw some hoopla into the mix this Christmas.
Rules for Living
Fresh from lighting up once more with the Hugo Weaving and Wayne Blair-led Wonnangatta, STC follows that rousing success with Christmas family catastrophe comedy Rules for Living. Here at Time Out towers, we have a real soft spot for dinner parties gone horribly wrong. The failsafe theatrical trope gets a turbo-charge as soon as you factor in yuletide anxiety. It stars Sonia Todd (Harold in Italy, Life of Galileo) as Edith, the decidedly un-chill matriarch of an already on-edge family. For her, whipping up Christmas lunch is a military operation of sorts, and when the family arrives, it might just mean war.
The Picture of Dorian Gray
If you're the sort whose present-squeezing recce turns into actually unwrapping then covering up your crime with a deft re-seal, then treat yourself to an early Xmas present in this rave review-accruing spin on Oscar Wilde's classic macabre horror. The outstanding Eryn Jean Norvill takes on every role in this brand-new adaptation by STC artistic director Kip Williams. Exploring the chaotically spiralling aftermath of a Faustian pact for eternal youth, it offers a fascinating insight into out selfie-obsessed times, and this naughty tale will score you a spot on the nice list.
Picnic at Hanging Rock
While we're in a nightmare before Christmas vibe, another great early gift idea is spooking yourself and your BFFs silly with this stage adaptaion of the Aussie horror classic. The disturbing disappearance of three private school girls and their teacher on Valentine’s Day in Picnic at Hanging Rock never gets old, and folks basically think it really happened. Five women take on all roles, including Alice Birbara (The Lieutenant of Inishmore), Alana Birtles (Once in Royal David's City), Audrey Blyde (Collaborators) and, making their New Theatre debuts, Megan Bennetts and Sarah Jane Kelly. So go get lost, like that present from your aunt in the UK.
Get ready for Sydney Festival in January
Our guide to Sydney Festival
Here are some of the funnest shows you can see during the city-wide celebration in January 2021