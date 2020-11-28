Theatre's back with a bang like a Christmas cracker, and we've gift-wrapped all the biggest shows to see this festive season

It's time to party, after the year we've had, and there's so much to see and do around town. Theatres that lay dormant for months, lit only by eerie ghost lights, are lit up like a Christmas tree once more. Which means it's time to treat yourself (and your loved ones) to the biggest and best shows in town.

The best way you can support theatre in Sydney is by getting your bum into their seats. We've popped some of the most exciting shows in town under the tree for you to peruse, and now's as good a time as any to splurge on the best stuff coming in the New Year too as an early present for stage addicts.

From city-wide celebration Sydney Festival to the 2021 seasons of STC, Griffin, Belvoir and Sydney Dance Company, there's so much to celebrate, including to some show you've probably never heard of, Hamilton (jokes, it's the hottest ticket in town).

So get writing those Christmas lists...