What happens when you’re not ready to swap grinding to Ginuwine for nursery rhymes?

Hazel is no angel. In fact, she’s a delusional, reality TV-obsessed fantasist who swears like a sailor and has a fondness for greased-up male strippers. She’s also hugely, undeniably, ready-to-pop pregnant.

Griffin Theatre Company presents the world premiere of the sassy, oh-so-crass one-woman crusade Pony by Eloise Snape at the SBW Stables Theatre. Starring the exquisitely comedic Briallen Clarke (Muriel’s Wedding the Musical, The Heights), Pony is desperately searching for the light at the end of the (vaginal) tunnel.

Coincidentally(?), Pony opens on Mother’s Day weekend. Know a mum who needs a laugh?

“[Pony] is having a really fascinating conversation about the role of motherhood and womanhood in society at large,” says Griffin’s artistic director Declan Greene.

“But the play is also having a really interesting conversation about pre and postpartum mental health as well, and the the way that this massive life event can make it difficult to ascertain whether something is a moment of mental health crisis or whether something is just about a seismic change in the life of a particular person.”

Shortlisted for the Griffin Award 2022, the Queensland Premier’s Drama Award 2022-23, the Rodney Seaborn Playwrights Award 2021 and the Patrick White Playwrights Award 2022, Pony offers a belly-laughing, heart-bursting meditation on womanhood not to be missed.

Pony is playing at the SBW Stables Theatre, Darlinghurst, from May 12 to June 17. Find out more and snap up tickets over here.

