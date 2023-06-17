Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Pony

  • Theatre, Drama
  • SBW Stables Theatre - Griffin Theatre Company, Darlinghurst
Pony at Griffin Theatre
Photograph: Griffin Theatre/Brett Boardman and Alphabet Studio
Buy ticket
Advertising

Time Out says

What happens when you’re not ready to swap grinding to Ginuwine for nursery rhymes?

Hazel is no angel. In fact, she’s a delusional, reality TV-obsessed fantasist who swears like a sailor and has a fondness for greased-up male strippers. She’s also hugely, undeniably, ready-to-pop pregnant. 

Griffin Theatre Company presents the world premiere of the sassy, oh-so-crass one-woman crusade Pony by Eloise Snape at the SBW Stables Theatre. Starring the exquisitely comedic Briallen Clarke (Muriel’s Wedding the Musical, The Heights), Pony is desperately searching for the light at the end of the (vaginal) tunnel. 

Coincidentally(?), Pony opens on Mother’s Day weekend. Know a mum who needs a laugh?

“[Pony] is having a really fascinating conversation about the role of motherhood and womanhood in society at large,” says Griffin’s artistic director Declan Greene.

“But the play is also having a really interesting conversation about pre and postpartum mental health as well, and the the way that this massive life event can make it difficult to ascertain whether something is a moment of mental health crisis or whether something is just about a seismic change in the life of a particular person.”

Shortlisted for the Griffin Award 2022, the Queensland Premier’s Drama Award 2022-23, the Rodney Seaborn Playwrights Award 2021 and the Patrick White Playwrights Award 2022, Pony offers a belly-laughing, heart-bursting meditation on womanhood not to be missed.

Pony is playing at the SBW Stables Theatre, Darlinghurst, from May 12 to June 17. Find out more and snap up tickets over here.

Like the sound of this? Check out the rest of Griffin's 2023 season.

Want more? Check out the best theatre to see in Sydney this month.

Alannah Maher
Written by
Alannah Maher

Details

Event website:
griffintheatre.com.au/whats-on/pony/
Address:
SBW Stables Theatre - Griffin Theatre Company
10 Nimrod St
Kings Cross
Sydney
2010
Price:
$20-$62
Opening hours:
Mon-Fri 7pm, Sat 1pm & 7pm

Dates and times

Buy
Show moreLoading animation
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.