When Shubshri Kandiah takes to the stage in Rodgers and Hammerstein’s extravagant musical production of Cinderella, there will be a certain synchronicity in the air. “‘In My Own Little Corner’ was one of the first songs that I learned when I started singing lessons when I was 12 years old,” she says. “So to be singing that on stage, it's like a full circle.”

Kandiah has been cast in the title role of Ella, a young woman mistreated by her stepmother before escaping, falling in love and marrying a prince (with a little help from her fairy godmother). The story serves almost as the fairy tale archetype, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t a few twists from the version that many might be familiar with. “It’s still that classic tale that we all know and love,” says Kandiah. “But the way that they've done this version, it's a really contemporary take. And I think it makes the story really fresh and exciting.”

The role of Ella is likewise given an update. Gone is the damsel in distress, Kandiah stresses that this version of Cinderella “has a strength to her” and actually helps the prince see the truth of injustices taking place in his kingdom. “Cinderella has a lot of real insecurities that I think a lot of people can relate to, and I really want to bring her out as this really relatable character,” says Kandiah.

“Her journey through this version is quite unique.”

While the Rodgers and Hammerstein version of the character has been played by some pretty big names – perhaps most notably Julie Andrews in the original 1957 television production and by R'n'B superstar Brandy in 1997 – Kandiah is determined to make the character her own. She’s also excited to be shaking up perceptions on what the role of Cinderella can look like.

“To be someone of South Asian heritage, it’s huge to see someone who actually looks like yourself on stage. I’m really proud to be representing that community,” Kandiah says. “I think that there's definitely been a call out for more diversity. I think it reflects the time that we're in now, the world we live in. Especially in Australia, it’s such a diverse country. So it's nice to see that finally reflected in sectors and screens, and not feel limited because of our skin colour.”

Photograph: © Hugh Stewart Shubshri Kandiah (Ella) and Ainsley Melham (Prince Topher)

Cinderella won’t be the star’s first time donning a tiara for a role either. Shortly after graduating from Griffith’s musical theatre program in 2017, Kandiah landed the dream role of Princess Jasmine in the blockbuster Disney stage musical, Aladdin. That meteoric entry to the industry was backed up with the role of Ismene in Queensland Theatre’s 2019 production of Antigone before being cast as Pritti Pasha in the planned – later canned due to the pandemic – 2020 Australian production of Everybody's Talking About Jamie. Like many in the industry, it’s been a rough few years with lockdowns, odd jobs, attempts at upskilling but little actual performing (though Kandiah was lucky enough to play Briana in the 2021 production of Fangirls in between lockdowns).

“I'm just really excited to get into rehearsals and start on something again. It's just really nice to feel like theatre is kind of coming back.”

Cinderella arrives at the Sydney Lyric Theatre from October 23. Tickets are available now.