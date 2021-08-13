If you need a good laugh, you'll love this comic play about trailblazing Australian women

If you need a bit of feel-good comedy this weekend, Rovers might be just the treat you’re looking for. Spun from true stories demonstrating the commendable grit of pioneering Australian women, it offers up a fast-paced and poetic evening of entertainment.

The hilarious two-hander stars much-loved actors Roxanne McDonald (Winyanboga Yurringa) and Barbara Lowing (Motherland) as they set out on a road trip through risky terrain, uncovering remarkable stories along the way as they leap from character to character. The stories relayed takes in everything from overcoming seemingly insurmountable obstacle, to uncovering long-held family secrets, saying yes to a crazy dare in a bar and more.

Pre-recorded live in Queensland last month, you can opt to watch it on the Riverside Theatres Digital platform on Friday, August 13 at 7.30pm followed by a live cast and crew Q&A here, or you can stream it on demand minus the extra bits here from 10am Saturday, August 14 to Sunday August 29 at 10pm here with tickets ranging from $12 to $25.